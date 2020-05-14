7 Quick Things We Know Abut Law And Order: SVU’s Elliot Stabler Spinoff

There Will Be At Least 13 Episodes

We do not know precisely once we’ll get to see Christopher Meloni return to the NYPD in Dick Wolf’s upcoming SVU spinoff sequence, however when it does, there will probably be at the least 13 episodes. When Deadline first broke the story, the outlet revealed that NBC had given the legendary crime tv producer a 13-episode sequence order for the yet-to-be-titled police procedural. Prior to now, Law And Order: SVU usually has had seasons with wherever from 19 to 25 episodes, so it is not exterior the realm of risk for the Elliot Stabler’s sequence to get the identical remedy if NBC executives like what they see early on.