7 Reasons To Be Totally Obsessed With TXT

Actual MOAs can most likely provide you with 1,000,000 causes to like TXT (Tomorrow X Collectively), Massive Hit Leisure’s second boy group which are rapidly gaining worldwide recognition. The five-member group debuted solely a 12 months and a half in the past, however they’re rising to the highest of the fourth technology of Ok-pop idols. Should you haven’t hopped on the TXT practice but, listed below are only a few the reason why it is best to completely get on board. Subsequent cease – stardom!

1. They’ve gained the “Rookie Grand Slam”

Their win for “Rookie of the Yr” on the twenty ninth Seoul Music Awards in 2019 capped off a 12 months of unbelievable achievements for TXT, who had solely simply debuted in March of the identical 12 months. Successful the award gave them the coveted standing of “Rookie Grand Slam,” which means that they had gained the rookie high spot in any respect 5 of the main end-of-year award reveals. Monster rookies certainly!

2. They acquired their first music present win inside 8 days of debut

In true TXT trend, the rookie group earned their first music present win simply eight days after their debut – taking first place with the title monitor from their first mini album “The Dream Chapter: STAR,” entitled “Crown.” The identical monitor really broke the file for highest variety of views within the first 24 hours for a Ok-pop debut music video as properly.

3. They’re all multitalented icons

All 5 members (that’s proper – all 5!) are well-trained in vocals, rap, and dance, which means that you simply actually by no means know what to anticipate in relation to music lineups and dwell performances. Anybody may very well be the following major rapper, star vocalist, or lead dancer – and so they are likely to completely swap it up relying on the monitor. With TXT, you’ll be able to anticipate the surprising!

4. They’re like just a little household

Beomgyu defined it finest himself – chief Soobin is just like the group’s mother whereas eldest member Yeonjun is just like the group’s dad. Taehyun acts like an older brother whereas Beomgyu himself is sort of a youthful brother. Youngest member Huening Kai’s cute charms make him just like the household’s pet! All jokes apart, the members are very shut with each other, and their family-like dynamic could be very candy to see.

5. They’re humorous – like actually, actually humorous

TXT isn’t afraid to decide to the bit, and their aggressive nature and pure humorousness by no means fails to make MOAs snigger. From Taehyun’s one-liners to Yeonjun’s so-bad-you-have-to-laugh dad jokes, there’s all the time one thing to snigger about with TXT. Plus, their selection present “TO DO” lets them showcase their surprising abilities (or lack thereof) with tons of hilarious video games and actions. TXT = hours of hilarious content material!

6. They’ve acquired some actually cool music movies

You’re most likely considering “no approach – a 19-minute music video?!” however this one’s positively value watching right through. TXT is thought for his or her music movies, a few of which play extra like brief movies with unbelievable sub-plots that someway match completely with their songs. Plus, the time, effort, and expertise put into every video is not any joke. TXT ought to be successful performing awards very quickly!

7. They will pull off absolutely anything

TXT’s ideas have different rather a lot even within the brief year-and-a-half since their debut, and so they’ve rocked each single one. They’ve confirmed that they’ll pull off the lovable, bubbly idea for “Blue Orangeade,” a cool magical idea with “9 and Three Quarters (Run Away),” a fierce idea for “PUMA,” and even a Western-style cowboy search for their most up-to-date title monitor “Blue Hour.” It doesn’t matter what your style is, TXT has one thing you’ll love.

Are you a long-time fan of TXT or a budding MOA? Tell us down beneath!

(*7*)