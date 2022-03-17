7 reasons to live to the fullest the new generation

There are monitors that are ideal for static tasks, such as working with data tables. Others are suitable for day to day, connected to the PC. But few have been designed with the best performance in mind for each and every system and usage scenario, from PS5/Xbox Series X adaptive sync to the latest streaming content encoded under HDR10+. The new 32-inch MOBIUZ EX3210U is one of them.

Surely many of you who are reading this play on more than one platform, jumping from the PC to the console and from the screen of the laptop to that of the portable console. And it turns out that this way of playing involves making sacrifices: do we put the computer in the bedroom and the console in the living room? Shall we set up a PC in the office and, if possible, the PS5 standing next to it?

If you need reasons to get the BenQ MOBIUZ EX3210U, here are seven arguments in favor. Because the monitor that we present to you proposes to be the total solution and the only window for each of your games. The final choice is up to you, of course, but your games would thank you if they could.

HDR, por favor

Although this is a concept inherited from the world of photography, HDR (high dynamic range) has been a leap comparable to going from 720p to 4K, an evolution far superior to the old battles to create content compatible with 3D. This is so for a very simple concept: color depth. The greater the color depth, the more colors we will see; and the more extensive and faithful the color representation, the more it will resemble reality as we see it.

Depending on the compatible color depth of each screen, the panel will be able to process content encoded in HDR, HLG (Hybrid Log-Gamma) and other standards such as the latest HDR10, HDR10+ and Dolby Vision. And the Xbox Series X/S and PS5 consoles already support these standards, the most advanced on the market.

Let’s put it another way: just install Grand Touring 7as it happens with so many last generation games, we will be asked to calibrate the screen, the light peaks, the compatibility with HDR, RayTracing and other functions. What is the use of having a new generation console without a screen compatible with these technologies? Only a compatible monitor will respond positively to these needs.

BenQ’s MOBIUZ EX3210U goes above and beyond in this respect, delivering an average brightness of 300 nits and a maximum peak of 600 nits, which translates to a typical contrast ratio of 1000:1. With a color depth of 10 bits (8 bits + FRC), your screen has a VESA Display HDR600 certificate and guarantees that it is capable of covering DCI-P3 color spaces at 98% and up to 99% of the color space AdobeRGB.

32 inches, that clear

This can be a controversial decision. Thirty-two inches? Who needs a monitor that big? The answer is clear: all those thousands of people who don’t have the space to mount a large-inch TV but want (and deserve) something better than the umpteenth standard 21-inch monitor without even support for 4K resolution.

The 32 inches of the MOBIUZ EX3210U do not give up anything. On the contrary, they aspire to be a quality standard within IPS LCD monitors. In a market that bets on curved or ultra-wide monitors with irregular performance, BenQ wants you to see everything clearly and bet on a traditional screen, completely flat and with an aspect ratio of 16:9.

For example, it includes an anti-reflective solution so that image fidelity is preserved at all times. Monitors that don’t have this option end up giving you a headache because, when light falls through the window and washes out colors, we tend to strain our eyes or turn up the brightness to maximum to compensate.

These 32 inches are especially enjoyed in strategy games like YEAR 1800 O Crusader Kings III. And let’s not even say in speed games like Grand Touring 7 O Forza Horizon 5, where the cockpit view conveys a feeling of literally being inside the car you are piloting at that moment. Open world games, crammed with details, also lend themselves to this type of screen. The years of work of the art department of Elden Ring they will appreciate it.

And a resolution to match

There is a well-known rule that marks how we see what we see: the further away you are from the monitor, the more difficult it is to visualize the matrix of pixels that make up the images. And conversely: the closer you are to the screen, the easier it is to notice artifacts and pixelation. But this maxim also attends to another: the resolution. The higher it is, the more pixels in the same space.

It is in this section where the MOBIUZ EX3210U pulls out its muscle and offers a resolution of 3840 x 2160 pixels (UHD/4K). More than 8 million pixels to enjoy the nuances of each vehicle in Grand Touring 7of the textures in each suit or armor of Horizon Forbidden West or the more subtle atmospheric effects of Microsoft Flight Simulator.

Synchronization without weird names

This is evident: there can be no immersion if there are problems like the dreaded ghostingrare cuts or glitches in the image. Pro players, those who have made their first steps in eSports, know what we mean. Missing a couple of frames means dying while others see you. And when you fall while trying to rescue the hostage in Rainbow Six Siegewith the game almost complete… let’s just say that it’s maddening.

Over the past few years you may have read about various frame synchronization features to fix some of these bugs. Some are exclusive to certain brands and others simply work with specific systems. BenQ opts for AMD’s FreeSync open source standard, for the latest version of FreeSync Premium Pro, which is the standard used by PS5 and Xbox Series S and Series X.

And believe us when we tell you that things change radically with a higher refresh rate. There are shooters frantic as DOOM Eternal or Halo Infinite which just look bad without proper frame sync. The MOBIUZ EX3210U runs games at 144 Hz from DP 1.4 and at 120 Hz from the HDMI output.

1 millisecond and not one more

Why are manufacturers obsessed with high refresh rates? It’s simple: the higher the resolution, the more difficult it is to achieve low latency, since the display’s internal processor is moving more data in more pixels.

Latency is a value that measures the delay it takes to see an action executed on the screen. And the MOBIUZ EX3210U is one of the fastest monitors on the market, with an end-to-end latency of just 1 millisecond, with a gray-to-gray measurement—the time it takes for a pixel to change from off to on. on—just 2 milliseconds.

This is where MOBIUZ technology shines: the black equalizer is not missing, free of flicker, low latency mode, blue light reduction mode, Brightness Intelligence Plus (BI+) and even HDRi, the new standard that adapts to surrounding light conditions and optimizes image quality. What does this mean? That the monitor hides an ambient lighting sensor to deliver the best brightness / contrast ratio in each scene.

Connections, better than spare

This is obvious: if you want to play on your computer, but also on a console and, why not, turn the monitor into a second screen, you will need connections. And the BenQ MOBIUZ EX3210U is served by them.

Behind its panel hides all this: a USB-B, four USB type A (3.0), a DisplayPort 1.4 —the safe bet for any computer gamer— and an HDMI 2.1 port, the essential connector to get the most out of your next-generation consoles, thanks to its bandwidth compatible with up to 32 audio channels —oriented to Dolby Atmos or DTS:X—, with technologies such as VRR (Variable Refresh Rate) or ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode) and, to top off, with data traffic ranging from 18 Gbps (HDMI 2.0) to 48 Gbps.

There is also no lack of a 3.5mm minijack output, for headphones or audio systems. And as for USB ports beyond charging, if your laptop is compatible—or you even want to test what a Steam Deck would look like on this monitor—just plug the cable into the corresponding port and you’ll be able to see the Windows menu like never before. before.

And to simplify the process for those who prefer to have several devices connected at the same time through an HDMI switch, good news: in addition to the usual OSD menu on these buttons, the MOBIUZ EX3210U has a remote control that allows you to jump between channels, calibrate the brightness, activate HDRi mode and the different game scenes or raise and lower the volume.

listen well

Although we are not stating anything new by saying that a good monitor should not only look good, but also sound good, it is worth emphasizing some details. The pending issue of many manufacturers lies right here, aware that many users end up turning to headphones for everything. But maybe it wouldn’t if there was a real compromise on audio quality.

BenQ has taken a giant leap in this section. Being aware that too many monitors gaming integrate loudspeakers with a purely testimonial role, BenQ chooses to mount an electrostatic 2.1 system signed by treVolo. In other words, the equipment houses two 2W stereo speakers and a 5W subwoofer that manage to more accurately represent the entire range of frequencies, from the highest frequencies to the necessary bass reinforcement.

And as a monitor gaming is usually a tool streamers and twitchersat BenQ they have also not forgotten to incorporate a noise-canceling microphone ideal for any session or video call without filtering the hum of the fan and the white noise of the room where you are.