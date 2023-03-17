7 Seeds Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Everything We Know Far

7 Seeds is a sci-fi and survival-themed anime show that came out on Netflix in 2019. This anime is based on a manga that has been going on for a long time. Gonzo Studio made it as an ONA show in the early 2000s. In June 2019, Gonzo Studio gave Studio Kai all of its properties. The most recent show was made by Netflix and first aired on March 26, 2020. Fans want to know if there will be a third season.

In 2001, it was shown on Bessatsu Shojo Comic. The manga has been out for 16 years and has 35 volumes. Since the last volume came out on May 27, 2017, the story is now over, and the manga is no longer being made. The first season of the anime was based on 16 volumes. The story of the second season got more complicated, but it only took up four volumes. The manga has 15 more books to go. So there is enough content for at least one or two seasons of the show. It has to do with how quickly the plot will move in season 3. But the great news is that filming a new season is not stopped by not having enough source material.

What happened at the end of 7 Seeds Season 2?

There’s no wonder that their last mission helped them get to know their new teammates better. By the end of the season, Ango and Ry, played by Kensh Ono and Takahiro Sakurai, were fully integrated into Summer Team B.

Matsuri Tendo (Kana Asumi) and Ryo seem to have grown closer, and Ango has become the leader of Summer Team B. He cares about the group’s well-being and has an odd relationship with Arashi. The last paragraph is especially interesting because of his angry, and maybe even strange, relationship with Arashi’s ex-girlfriend Hana.

At first, it was hard for Arashi and Hana to get used to this strange new place, but by the end of Part 2, it seems like they have found a sense of normalcy in their new surroundings. Since Hana and Arashi haven’t met yet, this seems like a good place to end Part 2 of the story, since they seem prepared to confront the world that they live in.

7 Seeds of Anime Characters

In the cast of 7 Seeds, we see Akira Ishida as Chimaki Yamori, Jun Fukuyama as Arashi Aota, Katsuyuki Konishi as Semimaru Asai, Kana Asumi as Matsuri Tendou, Yoko Soumi as Botan Saotome, Kazuhiko Inoue as Kaname Mozunoto, and Nao Toyama as Natsu Iwashimizu.

Ango is the central character in 7 Seeds, so it’s only natural that people ask him the most questions about himself. He is good at both fire and water classes and is the main character of Team Summer A. He is also the best student on the project and Ryou’s rival.

We also saw Ango become interested in Ayu and get along well with Koruri, Mayu, Nobara, and Shigeru. But the most important question is whether or not he will be capable of keeping his team together and helping the other teams. It begins to look like we will see it in 7 Seeds Season 3.

What will be the expected plot of Season 3?

In the last episode of Season 2, we saw Arashi, Natsu, and Ango get involved in two different problems. When the weapon countdown started, the bacteria on the ship started attacking, and there wasn’t much time left. The team makes a mad dash for the door, and boy, do they make it back there.

Even though the trip isn’t over yet, the bonds between the squad members have grown stronger. Ryo and Ango have become a part of Tendo, Summer Team B, in every way. Ryo and Ango seem to have grown close, and Ango has become a good leader. The next season will continue from where the last one ended. Do not neglect that Arashi and Hana haven’t met yet, but it seems like they are both ready to deal with the world they live in.

7 Seeds Season 3 Release Date

The first season of “7 Seeds,” called “Part 1,” began on Netflix on June 28, 2019. Even though it got mixed reviews, it was later announced that it would come back for a second season. Season 2 of the anime came out on March 26, 2020. Again, the ending was not very clear, leaving a lot of room for a third season. There is still a lot to learn about its characters, and even its post-apocalyptic world has a lot of room for new plots.

Also, there have been 35 volumes of the original “7 Seeds” manga so far, and the anime isn’t even close to being done yet. So, there shouldn’t be a problem with the anime’s creators not having enough source material, even though the first season hustled through several of the arcs of the first 15 volumes.

As of right now, Netflix has not given the go-ahead for Season 3 of “7 Seeds.” The anime doesn’t seem to have any of the things that made the manga so popular, but no one thought it would even get a second season. Since the story and characters have come this far, it is possible that “7 Seeds” will come back for another season.

The Review of the Previous Season of the Anime Series

Unlike the first season, it takes the whole season to get to know all of the characters, and the shots flow into each other very smoothly. Also, the Second season has a simple but clear overarching plot that only involves a small group of characters. The first season just went from one plotline to the next, and most of the parallel stories didn’t have any way for them to connect. Season 2 doesn’t follow the same path. Instead, it just ignores the other four groups and shows only Team Summer B’s journey.

The world after the end of the world is the only thing that makes 7 Days a good, unpredictable anime. Almost all other anime shows are about supernatural and scary monsters, but Seven Seeds is more about the people. Even when it comes to its main ideas, it sometimes focuses on the power of love or friendship, just like other anime that are similar. But its key emphasis has always been on the worries that all survivors still have about each other.

Overall, even though Season 2 is very different from Season 1, it is looked down upon as a show with a group that attempts to do too many items at once. You can use the characters in 7 Days to tell any kind of story, from shojo to horror and everything else. And based on how things are going, it looks like there’s going to likely never be a real ban. There are better shows out there if you want survival shounen or just shoujo anime in general. 7 Seeds is also available on YouTube.