7 Star Trek: Picard Questions We Still Have Ahead Of Season 2

Picard and Raffi had already professed their love for one another, so I am unable to think about what he was going to say had something to do with that. It is potential it was an apology for ruining Raffi’s Starfleet profession, or a minimum of, for not reaching out and providing assist when she fell on arduous occasions. Maybe there was some secret she knew about that he wanted to hold out as a ultimate want. I am personally hoping this will get revisited in Season 2, although it is potential his message may’ve simply been a easy goodbye.