7 Star Trek: Picard Questions We Still Have Ahead Of Season 2

Spoilers beneath for many who have not but completed watching Star Trek: Picard’s first season.
Star Trek: Picard wrapped up Season 1 in largely satisfying methods, although followers have been left to surprise precisely what’s in retailer for the group subsequent season. In contrast to Star Trek: Discovery and its cliffhanger finales, all we actually know going into Season 2 is that Picard is nicely, and he and the crew are freely prepared to move off to the subsequent journey, wherever it might be.
I’ve fairly a number of questions following Season 1 of Star Trek: Picard that may ideally get addressed in Season 2, although it is hardly a assure. Total, Season 1 was improbable, however I would just be that rather more happy to know that these questions’ solutions have been going to be revealed within the subsequent season. So let’s get began with Picard’s new type.
Is Picard A Common Synth Or An Natural Synth?
One of many largest modifications of Star Trek: Picard was that Jean-Luc straight up died, however his consciousness was transferred right into a Synth golem. We know that this physique has not been augmented in any means, and that he is nonetheless imagined to age accordingly and can die at a time much like when he would’ve died had he not developed his mind sickness from Star Trek: The Subsequent Era.
What occurs in Season 2, although, if Picard loses an arm? Would we see uncovered machine elements, or will he bleed and really feel the ache like Soji did? I would like to see that used for a narrative-based gag, maybe to stun a former TNG crew member unaware of the change Picard underwent. There need to be some perks to this large change past simply retconning an sickness from Star Trek: The Subsequent Era.
Is Jurati Going To Pay For Her Crime?
Ahead of Star Trek: Picard‘s Season 1 finale, issues weren’t wanting good for Dr. Agnes Jurati. The crew had discovered that she murdered Dr. Bruce Maddox, they usually meant to drop her off at Deep Area 12 as soon as that they had a spare alternative. Then the season finale went down, and the crew completed out their journey, with Jurati hanging out and looking out simply as comfortable as everybody else.
It was an fascinating growth to say the least, contemplating Jurati herself appeared greater than keen to show herself in for her crimes. Perhaps Season 2 will choose up and present she did find yourself getting despatched to Deep Area 12 in spite of everything. If not, I assume Star Trek: Picard can say Jurati wasn’t in her proper thoughts when the occasion occurred, which is a good plea. Still, I would prefer to see justice addressed indirectly going ahead, as a result of it feels bizarre the crew would proceed to blatantly ignore that Jurati deliberately killed her lover solely as a result of she thought it was for the larger good.
Are Seven Of 9 And Raffi Collectively?
Whereas Star Trek: Picard did not tease quite a bit about the way forward for the sequence, it did seem to be a sure romance was within the playing cards. One of many ultimate photographs of the season confirmed Seven of 9 and Raffi holding fingers, which some have speculated meant the 2 have been on the verge of a romance. May they be the subsequent Riker and Troi?
Jeri Ryan has teased that romance was probably happening between Seven of 9 and Raffi, or a minimum of, that Seven of 9 was in Raffi in that form of means. The 2 would not be the primary LGBTQ couple in fashionable Star Trek lore, but it surely’s undoubtedly one other signal of illustration and progress that the franchise has strived to attain over the previous few many years.
What Was Picard Going To Inform Raffi?
Star Trek: Picard tied up a ton of unfastened ends within the Season 1 finale, however featured one large tease within the episode that was by no means revisited. Picard had one thing to say to Raffi earlier than he “died,” however handed earlier than getting the phrases out to her. The 2 by no means mentioned the second upon Picard’s return, leaving audiences to surprise precisely what he was going to say.
Picard and Raffi had already professed their love for one another, so I am unable to think about what he was going to say had something to do with that. It is potential it was an apology for ruining Raffi’s Starfleet profession, or a minimum of, for not reaching out and providing assist when she fell on arduous occasions. Maybe there was some secret she knew about that he wanted to hold out as a ultimate want. I am personally hoping this will get revisited in Season 2, although it is potential his message may’ve simply been a easy goodbye.
Will We See These Historic Synths Once more?
In a stunning flip of occasions, the Romulan admonition was about as literal because the Tal Shiar touted it to be. The traditional superior Synths of the previous have been actual, and may very well be summoned by modern-day Synthetics for cover in opposition to humanity. The one subject was that these beings have been extra intent to eradicate all natural life than they have been about defending it, so calling them to the time interval of Star Trek: Picard would’ve been thought-about an enormous act of warfare.
The Romulans backed down when Soji defied the prophecy and her destiny as “The Destroyer,” however what’s to cease one other Synth from doing the identical? Maybe the Romulans had it fallacious, which means this fearsome enemy may in the future re-appear. Personally, I believe there’s some connection between these villains and the superior program that ultimately corrupted Part 31’s A.I. Management, and that we might in the future see Picard and others face them once more.
What’s Subsequent For Picard And Firm?
In contrast to the previous two seasons of Star Trek: Discovery, Star Trek: Picard concluded Season 1 with no indication of the place issues would head subsequent. The one factor that appeared sure was that the adventures of Picard and the ship’s crew have been solely simply starting. Will everybody disperse whereas ready for his or her subsequent instructions, or will all of them cling round in area collectively and see what comes subsequent?
I must assume that with Starfleet’s backup within the Season 1 finale, Picard’s repute throughout the group was restored. Maybe there’s some floor for him to get short-term reinstatement, although after an entire season of flying solo, he could also be extra apt to be unbiased. That occasion needed to have gotten a ton of notoriety, so it is solely a matter of time earlier than one other particular person seeks out Picard for assist with no matter subject they’re dealing with in the mean time.
What Former Star Trek Solid Members Will Seem In Season 2?
Star Trek: Picard managed to pack a variety of franchise-familiar expertise large and small from previous sequence, and Patrick Stewart has signaled it is the present’s purpose to a minimum of have your entire principal forged from Star Trek: The Subsequent Era make an look if potential. The present has already made some strides in gathering previous Trek actors for Season 2, with Roberto Picardo and Whoopi Goldberg each being requested to return.
So then, who’s subsequent? There have been some rumors that Worf actor Michael Dorn was hanging across the set when Star Trek: Picard was concluding Season 1 filming. Then there are characters like Geordi LaForge, who have been talked about in passing in Season 1. Wil Wheaton, for example, indicated he is concerned with returning as Wesley Crusher. The query is admittedly how they will all play into the story, assuming they arrive again, and whether or not or not Star Trek: Picard can organically work traditional characters into episodes in ways in which is sensible.
