7 Star Wars: The Clone Wars Questions That Need To Be Answered In The Series Finale

Spoilers forward for the penultimate episode of Star Wars: The Clone Wars, referred to as “Shattered,” and light-weight spoilers for Star Wars Rebels.
Just one episode is left earlier than Star Wars: The Clone Wars lastly completes the story it was at all times meant to inform, however there are nonetheless some blanks that the saga must fill in earlier than the ultimate credit roll on the present. Certain, the saga continues past the top of the Star Wars prequel period with one other eight films and three TV reveals (and counting), however some questions can actually solely be answered by The Clone Wars.
With “Shattered,” The Clone Wars journeyed deep into Revenge of the Sith territory with the execution of Order 66 and Ahsoka’s near-death on the blasters of the clones she’d trusted and befriended. The episode ended with Ahsoka and Rex in very actual hazard and really outnumbered, however since we already know they survive, there are a whole lot of questions past the cliffhanger value pondering.
So, with the sequence finale of Star Wars: The Clone Wars solely days away, learn on for some questions that also have to be answered!
1. May The Clones Have Resisted Order 66?
In “Shattered,” even loyal Rex couldn’t overcome the affect of the management chip that directed him to activate and kill Ahsoka and any Jedi in his path. That stated, he tearfully resisted lengthy sufficient to inform Ahsoka to dig into what occurred to Fives and for her to face a combating probability of surviving. Principally, Rex did an admirable job of making an attempt to not comply with the order, however he wound up making an attempt to kill Ahsoka similar to all of the clones in Revenge of the Sith tried (and usually succeeded) in killing the Jedi generals.
However would it not have been attainable to completely resist Order 66? The Grand Military of the Republic was an enormous combating power, and Rex absolutely wasn’t the one clone trooper who shaped robust bonds with the Jedi round them. Fives additionally proved that management chips may be broken. Are there clones within the galaxy far, distant who have been ready to withstand Order 66, or at the very least maintain off for a short time? On that be aware…
2. Did Different Jedi Survive Order 66?
Each Star Wars fan undoubtedly is aware of that Obi-Wan Kenobi and Yoda survived Order 66 and went on to play pivotal components within the Revolt through their help of Luke. Star Wars Rebels followers additionally know that the younger Jedi who bought a cameo in Clone Wars Season 7 was Caleb Dume, a.okay.a. the padawan who would survive Order 66 and go on to turn into Kanan Jarrus. But when Ahsoka and Caleb, who have been youthful and fewer skilled, may survive, couldn’t extra Jedi have survived as effectively?
Not one of the TV reveals or films confirmed another main surviving Jedi than Obi-Wan, Yoda, Caleb/Kanan, and Ahsoka (who was technically not even a Jedi on the time of Order 66). Supplementary canon materials could recommend another attainable survivors, however the Clone Wars sequence finale is a chief alternative to indicate any Jedi who didn’t perish within the first wave of Order 66. After all, Rebels did additionally reveal Inquisitors who could have hunted down these survivors, however hey, at the very least that will imply they didn’t die on the ends of the clones’ blasters!
3. Did Ahsoka Need To Return To The Jedi?
Ahsoka has been clear all through Season 7 that she left the Jedi Order behind, and even explicitly said that she was serving to within the Siege of Mandalore and dealing to apprehend Maul as a citizen of the Republic fairly than a Jedi. That stated, when talking with members of the Jedi Council through hologram, she dropped a tantalizing (if tragic, understanding what’s to return) trace that she is likely to be trying to return. When Yoda requested if she could be returning to Coruscant as a Jedi, she stated: “No. Not but.”
Contemplating the Jedi Order itself wasn’t far off from being destroyed in Order 66 on the time, Ahsoka’s trace that she may wish to return to the Jedi gained’t come to something, and Rebels proved that she doesn’t go on to renew the Jedi life like one other Order 66 survivor does. Nonetheless, did she actually wish to retake a spot with the Jedi? And does that designate Ahsoka’s voice cameo in Rise of Skywalker? Even when returning isn’t an choice courtesy of Order 66, a solution about Ahsoka’s plan could be welcome.
4. Did Ahsoka And Maul Already Meet For The Final Time In Clone Wars?
Ahsoka and Maul battled it out on Mandalore for what’s going to undoubtedly go down as one of the vital epic lightsaber duels in Star Wars animation historical past — if not Star Wars as a complete, they usually briefly reunited in “Shattered” when Ahsoka freed him to function a distraction whereas being hunted by the clone troopers. Below regular circumstances, their parting in “Shattered” may need felt just like the final in The Clone Wars, however there are causes to doubt.
In a future encounter, Maul says this to Ahsoka: “Working away once more, Woman Tano?” Whereas Ahsoka was technically making an attempt to run away from clone troopers on this episode, it might not fairly qualify as one thing that will immediate such a remark from Maul. Was this parting Clone Wars’ rationalization for what occurs later however has already been launched on the small display screen, or will Ahsoka and Maul meet once more within the Clone Wars finale?
5. Will Ahsoka Discover Out Obi-Wan Is Alive?
Obi-Wan in fact survives Order 66 and his duel with Anakin, however few individuals really know that he lived and went into exile on Tatooine to observe over Luke. With Ahsoka surviving and sure not having too many allies, will she discover out that Obi-Wan survived? She may absolutely be trusted to maintain his secret, and understanding that her buddy hadn’t been killed would absolutely come as a reduction. She’ll additionally work with Bail Organa with the Revolt down the road. Will she be taught that Obi-Wan is alive?
Except Clone Wars one way or the other manages to place Ahsoka in touch with Obi-Wan, Yoda, or Bail earlier than they separate in Revenge of the Sith, it’s exhausting to think about Ahsoka discovering out any time too quickly. If the sequence ends on a flash-forward, nonetheless, she may conceivably discover out, if not reunite with him. It might be attention-grabbing if Ahsoka may one way or the other present up on the live-action Obi-Wan present! She’ll have already got Clone Wars, Rebels, The Mandalorian, and even Forces of Future to her title.
6. How Does Rex Get To Wolffe And Gregor?
Delving into Star Wars Rebels territory, Rex turns up alive together with two of his fellow former clone troopers: Wolffe and Gregor. All three clones had eliminated their management chips at one level, and Rex claimed that they hadn’t turned on their Jedi. Wolffe and Gregor have been nowhere to be seen in “Shattered,” nonetheless, so it stands to purpose they’re not on the identical ship as Rex and Ahsoka, and Order 66 has already been initiated.
So, how does Rex get to Wolffe and Gregor within the finale, and was he really a part of why that they had their chips eliminated? Or did they’ve their chips eliminated independently, and the three clones met up later? Each Wolffe and Gregor appeared to have suffered some unintended results from the elimination of their chips, so it’s attainable their removals have been rather less refined than Rex’s, though that they had all gone by sufficient trauma that they couldn’t be blamed in the event that they have been just a little edgy after a pair a long time.
7. Have been Rex And Ahsoka Mendacity In Star Wars Rebels?
In Star Wars Rebels, Ahsoka sends the Ghost crew on a mission to search out an outdated buddy, though she neglects to say that he’s a clone who had served within the Grand Military of the Republic, which was truthfully form of a merciless factor to do to Kanan. She didn’t share a complete lot of particulars, and Rex was agency that he had his chip eliminated and hadn’t turned on his Jedi. “Shattered” clearly confirmed that Rex turned on Ahsoka and didn’t have his chip eliminated till after the Emperor executed Order 66.
So, was this a Star Wars retcon, and followers shouldn’t fear about a couple of scenes from an episode of Rebels again earlier than Clone Wars Season 7 appeared like a risk? Or is the reason so simple as Rex and Ahsoka mendacity to the Ghost workforce? Getting Kanan at the very least to work with clones who had turned on the Jedi would have been a chore. Mendacity may need been simpler. So, have been they mendacity they usually’ll come to some settlement within the Clone Wars finale, or ought to Rebels followers simply provide you with their very own rationalization?
Luckily, the anticipate the finale of Star Wars: The Clone Wars is nearly over. Much less luckily, Clone Wars gained’t be coming again this time, though there’s at all times Rebels after which The Mandalorian and even Star Wars Resistance following within the saga timeline to maintain Star Wars TV followers busy. See how The Clone Wars finish with the finale on Monday, Might Four on Disney+.
