7 Star Wars: The Clone Wars Questions That Need To Be Answered In The Series Finale

So, how does Rex get to Wolffe and Gregor within the finale, and was he really a part of why that they had their chips eliminated? Or did they’ve their chips eliminated independently, and the three clones met up later? Each Wolffe and Gregor appeared to have suffered some unintended results from the elimination of their chips, so it’s attainable their removals have been rather less refined than Rex’s, though that they had all gone by sufficient trauma that they couldn’t be blamed in the event that they have been just a little edgy after a pair a long time.