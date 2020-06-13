7 Superhero Characters That Charlie Hunnam Would Be Perfect To Play

Ghost Rider

It could sound like the apparent option to solid Charlie Hunnam, finest identified for enjoying Jax Teller on Sons of Anarchy, as one among Marvel’s most badass bikers, however if you happen to bear with me you will note I’ve an thought to offer this concept some distinctive aptitude. Two incarnations of the Ghost Rider, a skeletal, incendiary demon hunter, have been given the live-action therapy, together with twice on the large display screen (each instances with Nicolas Cage as Johnny Blaze) and as soon as on the small display screen (Gabriel Luna as Robbie Reyes on Brokers of S.H.I.E.L.D.). Maybe the MCU ought to contemplate reinventing the Sprit of Vengeance as soon as once more for a brand new movie by casting Hunnam because the second particular person to carry the mantle, Danny Ketch – who really fought Johnny Blaze at one time. It might be a enjoyable thought if Cage had been down.