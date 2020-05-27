7 Superman Movies That Never Ended Up Happening

The script saved Krypton standing after Kal-El’s journey to Earth. It centered on Jor-El’s evil brother Kata-Zor who sends Jor-El to jail and launches his son to Earth. As soon as Superman turns into widespread on the planet, Kata-Zor and three of his companions enterprise to Earth to defeat him. Clark dies and finds himself together with his dad Jor-El in Kryptonian heaven (who dedicated suicide in jail). Superman someway will get resurrected and goes again to Earth to complete the job. Through the years, some superior storyboards have been revealed concerning the mission that by no means was. Ratner left resulting from casting difficulties and Charlie’s Angels’ director McG got here on board earlier than Bryan Singer was changed to make 2006’s Superman Returns.