7 Takeaways From Chiefs’ 2nd Preseason Sport

A convincing 17-10 win over the Arizona Cardinals provides the Kansas Town Chiefs an excellent preseason file thus far.



Whilst the starters weren’t as spectacular, the staff’s intensity totally surpassed Arizona’s. Patrick Mahomes didn’t glance reasonably as standard within the recreation, however led a scoring force on his opening ownership in spite of obvious miscommunication along with his receiving corps. Alternatively, this recreation was once all concerning the Chiefs’ defensive growth and the newfound determination to the run recreation.

Listed here are our highlights from Kansas Town’s moment preseason win:

Every other forged play from the Kansas Town protection line noticed the staff depend 4 sacks, with all 3 stages of the protection kicking into motion. Chris Jones once more had a dominant show from his new place at the defensive facet, and free-agent addition Jarran Reed secured his first sack in a Chiefs uniform.

With linebacker Anthony Hitchens and beginning defensive again Dicaprio Bootle additionally making their manner into the quarterback, it was once an ideal signal for Kansas Town’s defensive exchange of identification. Glance out for the staff to stay their ft at the fuel for the remainder of the preseason with blitzen, as they are trying to determine what works perfect for cover prior to September.

3rd-year receiver Mecole Hardman wanted a bounce-back season in 2021 and was once cold and hot on this recreation. He completed with an enormous landing catch that made all of the effort profitable. It was once a Chiefs’ receiver’s handiest rating within the recreation.

There was once a transparent miscommunication between Hardman and Patrick Mahomes within the first quarter, and there appeared to be one thing in most cases unsuitable between the 2. His landing reception got here on a go from Chad Henne in the second one quarter, which required a good adjustment behind the top zone. If Hardman can leverage that ability in a extra constant manner, Kansas Town’s offense will give a boost to considerably.

Buechele, some of the brightest preseason stars but, was once amusing to observe and efficient in his function. The SMU rookie has persisted to provoke, and after two forged preseason performances, hypothesis is rampant as as to whether he must be positioned at the 53-man roster. An effective play outdoor of an interception along with his receiver Gehrig Dieter slipping on his course, Buechele seemed like a veteran in opposition to the Arizona backups.

Buechele led all seven quarterbacks who performed in passing yards and scored the decisive landing within the 3rd quarter. Every other forged day out subsequent week may make Buechele a possible industry goal for quarterback-needy groups as ultimate cuts manner. He indisputably turns out in a position to toughen the starter backup duo of Patrick Mahomes and Chad Henne sufficient for the season in Kansas Town.

Pre-season soccer lends itself to excellent defensively, and the Chiefs’ moment line appeared in particular excellent on this recreation. They held the Cardinals quarterbacks to a paltry 19-of-28 for 189 yards, one landing and a highlight-reel interception by way of Juan Thornhill finally zone to kill a second-quarter experience in Arizona.

This recreation is on no account a sign that Kansas Town will lead the NFL in go protection this season, however the growth was once wanted if the Chiefs are enthusiastic about any other Tremendous Bowl run. The emergence of Deandre Baker and Mike Hughes may make this secondary participant a pressure to be reckoned with within the common season.

Kansas Town has been growing its working recreation for some time and after drafting Clyde Edwards-Helaire within the first spherical final season, they appear decided to make it via this season. Kansas Town, normally one of the vital pass-happy groups within the league, ran the ball 33 occasions on this matchup, discovering luck from 3 gamers competing for the staff’s 3rd tier.

Derrick Gore, Darwin Thompson and Jerick McKinnon all were given appears to be like in each working and passing play, and appeared efficient in their very own manner all over the sport. Gore had an ideal fourth quarter, main the staff in hasty yards and intentionally breaking a large run out of bounds to foil the sport within the fourth. Thompson seemed like an choice again in opposition to the Cardinals’ second-stringers, and McKinnon scored a landing as a receiver the use of some Andy Reid trick. The combat for the 3rd collection place will likely be crucial a part of their three-game preseason plan.

Whilst the Chiefs’ working backs gets all of the credit score at the stat sheet, the holes opened by way of all of the rotations at the offensive line have been noticeable all over the sport. Kansas Town were given no matter it sought after within the trenches. It is going to indirectly translate to what they are going to appear to be within the common season, making improvements to run blocking off will indisputably take one of the vital power off Patrick Mahomes as soon as the video games depend.

The chiefs’ offensive linemen spoke all over their press meetings on the coaching camp about their dedication to blocking off the bottom assault. They wish to do that this season with physicality and ferocity, and this recreation was once remarkably smartly completed in that regard, even though it was once only a preseason recreation.

Expectancies have been a large a part of the Chiefs’ discourse this preseason. For now, they seem like on course to fulfill or exceed even probably the most constructive outlook. They’ve made it via coaching camp with out vital accidents, have advanced week after week, and don’t appear to have the scary Tremendous Bowl hangover some anticipated.

The starters haven’t reasonably put it in combination but, and there’s nonetheless a large number of room for growth, however their absolute best file thus far speaks for itself. Subsequent week’s recreation will likely be the most important in working out who will stay at the ultimate roster as Kansas Town take at the Vikings at Arrowhead for the preseason house opener.

