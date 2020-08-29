7 terrorists killed in 18 hours in J&K: Army appeals – surrender all new terrorists, give every help

new Delhi: After heaping 7 terrorists in 18 hours in Jammu and Kashmir, the Indian Army has appealed to all new terrorists that those who have joined terror organizations should surrender them. We will help them all in their surrender and help them to move forward in life and live a normal life later. Brigadier Ajay Katoch has said this today on Saturday. Also Read – Pakistan’s big conspiracy on the international border in Jammu and Kashmir revealed, 150 yards long tunnel found

General Operation Commanding (GOC) in Jammu and Kashmir Sengupta told that during the operation of 18 hours in 2 joint operations of Jammu and Kashmir Police and RR Battalion on Friday from noon yesterday, we killed 7 terrorists and 1 terrorist surrendered.

J&K GOC, Victor Force Sengupta said 7 out of 8 terrorists were recruited in 2020. These misguided youths were recruited with false promises by Pakistani terrorists, Pakistani operatives and people with anti-national sentiment.

Three terrorists killed in Pulwama today

Let me tell you that in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district, three terrorists were killed and an army soldier was martyred. On the secret information about the hiding of the terrorists, a search operation was conducted to surround the area in Jadhavara in Pulwama district of South Kashmir. During this time, the terrorists started firing on the security forces, after which the operation turned into an encounter. Three terrorists were killed in the encounter. In this encounter, an army soldier was seriously injured and later died.

A day earlier, four terrorists were killed in Shopian district

At the same time, on Friday, four militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir, while one surrendered. Among the terrorists killed was a former policeman. Shakur Parre, one of the slain terrorists, was a former J&K policeman and district commander of the al-Badr organization. Another terrorist was also involved in the murder of a panch.