7 Things Bond’s 25th Movie No Time To Die Is Doing Very Differently

The Bond Sequence Has Its Youngest Title Singer With Billie Eilish

James Bond theme songs are one other a kind of elements that rank among the many hallmarks of the collection. Whether or not the music can appropriately match the title of the movie into its identify or not, it’s nearly all the time one of many first huge indicators followers have as to how the most recent entry goes to be toned. At 18 years previous, Billie Eilish landed a fairly large milestone for No Time To Die to name its personal, as her hiring to co-write and sing the movie’s title monitor has made her the youngest singer to take action. With a fittingly darkish and somber tune named after the film itself, Eilish’s music appears to suit with the story Daniel Craig’s Bond films have been telling to date.