7 tips to make Elden Ring less difficult in the first hours: purchases, dungeons, co-op

The Middle Lands can be made uphill for newcomers to Hidetaka Miyazaki’s games.
We know that Elden Ring is a game very challengingespecially for all those who have come for the first time to the work of Hidetaka Miyazaki attracted by what is being a success both in critics and in sales, having become the game of FromSoftware fastest selling in UK. We’ve already shared a few recommendations for when you start your adventure through the Midlands, but this journey is not like any other.
That is why we wanted to give you seven new tips for your first hours of play: some of the essential purchases, recommendations to overcome your first dungeon successfully or how to face your first enemies. Hidetaka Miyazaki himself has spoken about the difficulty of Elden Ring and how the challenge and satisfaction after overcoming it is part of his work.
Subscribe to the 3DJuegos channel on YouTube
In 3DJuegos we have proposed pave the way for you as much as possible and for this, we have made a list of 26 secret mechanics and tricks for Elden Ring. If you want to know more about what is already the biggest and most ambitious work of FromSoftware, remember that in 3DJuegos already we have played more than 60 hours and we tell you why we are fascinated with Elden Ring.