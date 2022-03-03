7 tips to make Elden Ring less difficult in the first hours: purchases, dungeons, co-op

The Middle Lands can be made uphill for newcomers to Hidetaka Miyazaki’s games.

We know that Elden Ring is a game very challengingespecially for all those who have come for the first time to the work of Hidetaka Miyazaki attracted by what is being a success both in critics and in sales, having become the game of FromSoftware fastest selling in UK. We’ve already shared a few recommendations for when you start your adventure through the Midlands, but this journey is not like any other.

That is why we wanted to give you seven new tips for your first hours of play: some of the essential purchases, recommendations to overcome your first dungeon successfully or how to face your first enemies. Hidetaka Miyazaki himself has spoken about the difficulty of Elden Ring and how the challenge and satisfaction after overcoming it is part of his work.

In 3DJuegos we have proposed pave the way for you as much as possible and for this, we have made a list of 26 secret mechanics and tricks for Elden Ring. If you want to know more about what is already the biggest and most ambitious work of FromSoftware, remember that in 3DJuegos already we have played more than 60 hours and we tell you why we are fascinated with Elden Ring.

Torrentera is the first target If there was a starting point for Elden Ring, it would be to get Torrentera. Our formidable spectral steed will make it easier for us to move around and will be a great ally in combat. To get it, you will have to activate three Places of Grace. You will find one in the Church of Elleh, just behind the Arboreal Sentinel and two after the camp at the castle gates, where we will also get the Necrolimbo map. How to face the first challenges As soon as you start exploring the first areas of the Necrolimbo you are going to run into two very striking enemies. The Tree Sentinel, an armored golden rider, and the Flying Dragon Agheel, north of the Dragon-Scorched Ruins. With both enemies, your combat will be significantly easier if you carry it out on Torrentera’s back, although in the case of the Dragon, it can also be faced with ranged attacks. The most urgent purchases Your path to activate the first Places of Grace will take you directly to the Church of Elleh, in it you will find Kale, the merchant. He will have a wide variety of interesting items, though the first ones you should buy are the crafting kit, especially if you plan on item-based character development, and the second, the torch. He barely costs 200 runes and will be of great help to you in several Necrolimbo dungeons. The fastest way to arm yourself as Miserable If you have chosen the Miserable class, your first task will be to arm yourself. So in addition to the crafting kit and torch, you can also buy basic gear from Kale, including armor and shield. You will also find him on the coast, where he will offer you a broadsword for 1,800 runes. Although its price is a bit high, especially at the beginning, it is a good change from the club you will start with. Harvesting the consumable for multiplayer If you plan to play cooperatively, you will need the material that will allow you to reveal golden signs and through them summon allies. This is the Bent Finger Remedy. You can buy it from Kale, something not recommended considering that it costs 1000 runes. Already with the manufacturing kit in your possession, the ideal is to make it with golden flowers, these are usually found near many Places of Grace and it is easy to harvest them with fast travel. How to make the first dungeon easier Stormscarp Catacombs will be the fastest dungeon you can access from the beginning of the game, but both during the run and in the final boss fight, Golden Tree Funeral Watchdog, you will take fire damage. If you go to the Grove Cave first, to the right of it, you will face Farum Azula’s Beastman and by defeating him you will get the Fire Dragon Talisman, which will give you resistance to fire. Location of maps and mines If you find yourself exploring the Necrolimbo, a good guide to advance is to get the different Map Fragments, these will make exploration easier for you and you will find them in those bright symbols that we have indicated on the map to explore on the right of the image. If, on the other hand, you want to explore a mine, the map will show us a suggestive entrance as a hole in the map, as we indicate in the image on the left.

