7 tips to start playing in Elden Ring: which class to choose, weapon upgrades, exploration

Recommendations that can ease the first steps for newcomers to Hidetaka Miyazaki’s games.

The new work of Hidetaka Miyazaki has already reached the market and has done so in style, with figures that have surpassed great FromSoftware titles such as Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice or Dark Souls III, games that have already stood out for their excellent quality and for its devilish difficulty. We know that the works of the acclaimed creative can instill a certain respect in newcomers, so we wanted to give you a few tips that can facilitate your first steps in the Middle Lands.

Elden Ring has been released on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S, and it has done so with some peculiarities. Just a few days ago we knew some of the differences between the console versions, with some difficulties to keep frames stablewhile the PC version still has some work to do to resolve various performance issues.

In 3DJuegos we have already been able to travel more than 60 hours through the Midlands and we wanted to tell you why Elden Ring is fascinating us, but if you start now with this exciting adventure, and especially if you are new to Miyazaki games, these simple tips can help you with some basic aspects of the game. Although if you want more information, remember that you have many tricks and secrets in our Elden Ring guides.

The easiest classes to start Any class can be ideal for you if you are comfortable with their game, but there are two of them that are especially comfortable for newcomers to Miyazaki games: the Wanderer and the Astrologer. The first is focused on melee, with good Strength and Dexterity values, as well as a very competent starting team. The second gives you interesting ranged spells right from the start, dodging quite a bit of risk. Upgrade your weapons from the start In Elden Ring it is important that you upgrade your weapons early on as they will make your journey much easier. Do it with all those that scale with your outstanding attributes. Already in your first steps you will be able to find the Church of Elleh, where you will have a place where you can improve your weapons. It won’t take long to get to The Round Table either, where we’ll have the character of the blacksmith, who in this case will be in charge of helping us with the improvements. Organize your vials based on your class To face the challenges of Elden Ring it is essential that you have good control of your consumables. You will have Vials of Crimson Tears, which will allow you to recover health when used (HP), while Vials of Cerulean Tears will recharge your magic and skill points (CP). Depending on the class you have chosen, some may be more valuable than others, but you will be able to decide the number of each of them you carry in the Places of Grace. explore all you can This is advice that could work for any open world game, but it’s especially important in Elden Ring: let exploration be your engine. We do not recommend that you focus on the main line, since the game is full of memorable enemies and bosses, secondary areas that you will not believe were designed to be secondary. Elden Ring is a game where curiosity about the world around you should be your guide. Have a pen and paper handy Continuing with the exploration, it will not take long to realize that the world around you is immense. You have some markers to mark some points of interest, but there is no record of missions or characters, this can mean that at some point you really find yourself lost or forget details. Following journalist Jason Schreier’s advice, having a journal handy to jot down a few notes can make your adventure easier. Abuse Torrentera in open world It was obvious that the curious ‘horse’ from the Elden Ring was going to be your best ally, but his role in open world combat is more important than it seems. Torrentera, in addition to being a great transport, will facilitate your fights in open spaces, allowing you with its fast movement to easily finish off groups of enemies that would normally surround you and make things very difficult. Plus, you know, height gives you an advantage. If something overwhelms you, turn around One of the biggest changes in Elden Ring compared to previous Miyazaki titles is that we have the opportunity to avoid those challenges with which we are being overcome. This is advice that the game seems to send us and that we should receive with humility. Therefore, if you feel that a boss or an area is frustrating you, remember that you have a lot of world to explore and that perhaps at another time you will find yourself more comfortable.

