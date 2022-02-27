7 tips to start playing in Elden Ring: which class to choose, weapon upgrades, exploration

Recommendations that can ease the first steps for newcomers to Hidetaka Miyazaki’s games.
The new work of Hidetaka Miyazaki has already reached the market and has done so in style, with figures that have surpassed great FromSoftware titles such as Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice or Dark Souls III, games that have already stood out for their excellent quality and for its devilish difficulty. We know that the works of the acclaimed creative can instill a certain respect in newcomers, so we wanted to give you a few tips that can facilitate your first steps in the Middle Lands.
Subscribe to the 3DJuegos channel on YouTube
Elden Ring has been released on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S, and it has done so with some peculiarities. Just a few days ago we knew some of the differences between the console versions, with some difficulties to keep frames stablewhile the PC version still has some work to do to resolve various performance issues.
In 3DJuegos we have already been able to travel more than 60 hours through the Midlands and we wanted to tell you why Elden Ring is fascinating us, but if you start now with this exciting adventure, and especially if you are new to Miyazaki games, these simple tips can help you with some basic aspects of the game. Although if you want more information, remember that you have many tricks and secrets in our Elden Ring guides.