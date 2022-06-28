7 tips to take your V Rising games to the next level

It is the fashionable video game in the field of RPG and survival video games.

If we talk about the game at the moment, V Rising has exceeded all expectations. This vampire title from Stunlock Studios has become what Valheim It Was Before: A Milestone for PC Gamers; a tough adventure, yes, but also fun and refreshing —almost as much as drinking a Fanta in the summer.

That is why we have prepared a set of tips, a kind of guide for beginners so that you don't miss out on any of the many possibilities offered by this addictive multiplayer proposal. To survive you will need blood, but also something else. Our little route offers you basic advice to face the combats with sufficient guarantees.

be careful with the sun

They already commented on VidaExtra about Wilfred, one of the simplest bosses: the “V” of V Rising it’s vampire. And vampires don’t exactly get along with the sun’s rays. Quite the contrary. That’s good, take care to take trips or fight in complicated combats when the sun is at its highest.

The only excuse to embrace the king star as the Solaire of Dark Souls He is dressed in armor to match. At any other time, you will suffer their burns.

upgrade your castle

Every player in V Rising can build a great castle. Several, in fact. And they will measure your level of power: your castle can make you almost invincible. You can grow plants in your own garden, sowing different types of seeds. You can improve the pavement, creating rock floors. And you can place battlements and stairs.

The key is to know how. And our bet is that you imitate the castles of the real world: hidden entrances, luxuries and stashes well hidden in trunks, away from the eyes of an invader.

Creating a labyrinthine system will protect you, although it will slow down the speed of your games. However, you can learn a lot about architecture by imitating the geometry of some real castles.

The best weapons to start…

our weapon recommendation: spears: They are very versatile, since they allow medium-range attacks and are perfect for combat of all kinds, both PvE and PvP. By learning about his move set, you will become an indestructible beast.

Karambit: the killer knife par excellence. A perfect weapon for those “blood elves” who want to stay hidden and attack from behind, being able to do accumulated damage.

swords: honestly, there is nothing better than a good sword. The abilities, the ability to imbue them, and their ability to take on groups of enemies make them the ultimate weapon.

Before continuing, one more bonus tip: since you can edit and rename items to remember those that are your favorites, take the opportunity to rename those weapons that you use the most. Now yes,

…and the most powerful armor

V Rising It is a game packed with possibilities and kits. All of them are structured in five parts and have different values ​​of resistance to all the typical weaknesses of vampires: sun, garlic, fire, sacred objects and silver.

And the best ones are the Hollowfang and Hollowfang Merciless set: plain and simple, they raise gear levels by 5 and 7, respectively. There is only one better weapon in the entire game and that is Shadowmoon.. However, to get the latter, it is essential to have built the Athenaeum structure in your castle and to have obtained enough diagrams —in the Silverlight Hills—. Only then can you go to the research bench and once the recipe is unlocked, build it.

The best places to get money

three quick tips for finding silver: The Silverlight Hills they are almost always the best area, next to Dunley Farms.



Silver coins hurt you, but they are a precious commodity. It is not for nothing that a simple sunflower seed from Berk costs 45 silver coins. It is convenient to take little and store it in chests as soon as possible.

Silver coins hurt you, but they are a precious commodity. It is not for nothing that a simple sunflower seed from Berk costs 45 silver coins. It is convenient to take little and store it in chests as soon as possible. That is why we give you

And what can you do with that money? In addition to buying hundreds of items, you can also craft Blackstone Ingots using 1 Scourgestone and 20 Silver Ore. You will see how useful they are as your game progresses.

Key commands and taking a break

And watch out why V Rising it is also a command game. Commands are like those encrypted messages that only your colleagues pick up. that own language. And some commands are very useful. For example, “GatherAllAllies”: you type it into the chat and both you and your minions – sorry, allies – will automatically move to the place where you have marked with the cursor. So you can move through light areas and stay in the shadows easily and without stress.

V Rising It also gets tricky when you start looking for a specific resource and spend an entire afternoon without finding it. Following the line of the aforementioned Valheim —though without such a vast map—it’s easy to get lost. In that case, the “TeleportPlayerToMe” and “TeleportToPlayer” commands are useful for finding hunting partners. That is, this will cause the system to search for close matches.

Finally, if whoever is close to you is someone who makes your life impossible, you can always ban him. “Banuser” or “Bancharacter” are the specific commands to kick him out of your game.

It is very important in any case that you know that, whatever happens, this is just a game. Whether you win or lose there will always be a second chance – even in games with permadeath activa—, you can always have a break, rest and breathe, and stretch your fingers. Probably this pause will serve to relativize and see things with perspective.

What if I want to play ‘offline’?

Within the main menu, click on the option “Play” .



. In the new menu, select the option “Private Game” .



. Now it is important that you write in the Access box the name “LAN Server” .



. This will activate the private game option. Configure the rest of the options to your liking —levels, enemies, etc—, and you’ll be able to access it.

If you feel like disconnecting and playing individually, without being overwhelmed and without anyone interrupting you, follow these steps:

Only you will have access to this new game. It will be like a private server and there will be no one else online. All progress will also be recorded on the Steam Cloud, just like if you were playing a multiplayer game.

