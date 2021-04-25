7 Variety Shows That Any Comedy And K-Pop Connoisseur Will Love

There are very few things in life that can’t be solved with a good laugh, and these shows are pretty much guaranteed to bring on the giggles. From games that get way too competitive to TMIs that are a little too much information, these variety shows have it all – plus your favorite K-pop stars, to top it all off! Without further ado (and in no particular order), here are seven variety shows often featuring idols that will have you in stitches.

1. “Running Man”

Starting off with the classics – “Running Man”! Easily one of the most beloved variety shows in Korea, “Running Man” features a rotating crew of your favorite stars plus a permanent cast of comedy legends like Yoo Jae Suk. They’ve got a seemingly endless list of creative games and activities plus tons of TMI, so there’s something to suit everyone’s taste. If you’ve ever wanted to see full grown adults get way too excited about a game like Monopoly, then “Running Man” is for you!

2. Mafia Dance

This one may have shorter episodes, but they still pack in the laughs! This YouTube series is all based around the game Mafia, except it’s played through choreography. It gets points for putting a fun twist on a classic game, and bonus points for some hilarious punishments for the losers. They’ve had everyone from VICTON to (G)I-DLE on the show, so check it out to see if your favorite group has played!

3. SEVENTEEN’s “GOING SEVENTEEN”

“GOING SEVENTEEN” is a staple for Carats, who look forward to the Wednesday releases featuring their faves – but it’s not just for SEVENTEEN fans! The 13 members of the group provide a lot of hilarious content, and their different personalities really shine through in challenges like haunted houses or cooking competitions. This is a relatively new show, but there’s still plenty of great episodes to binge and catch up on.

4. “Weekly Idol”

Another staple in terms of K-pop variety shows, “Weekly Idol” has been going strong for more than 10 years. With classic segments like “Random Play Dance” and some aegyo-filled songs that are so sweet they’ll give you a toothache, this show is a combination of all of the best things that K-pop variety shows have to offer. Plus, you’ll get to know your favorite stars even better with tons of interesting facts and tidbits you won’t hear anywhere else.

5. “Idol House”

The concept of this show is pretty chill, yet the games are anything but! “Idol House” is a YouTube series with full-length episodes featuring a variety of groups. The whole idea is that the idols get to relax, eat good food, and play games – but someone inevitably decides on chaos, and the hilarity ensues! From surprising confessions to aegyo competitions that get way out of hand, you never really know what to expect with this one.

6. “Ask Us Anything”

You’d be hard-pressed to find a Korean entertainment fan that doesn’t know about “Ask Us Anything.” It’s one of the most popular variety shows in Korea, and it’s made a name for itself internationally as well. The show features a main cast plus special guests on each episode, and the whole thing is set in a classroom – meaning everyone wears a school uniform and uses informal language, no matter the age. Trust us on this one: it’s worth the watch!

7. BTS’s “Run BTS!”

The members of BTS have been participating in “Run BTS!” shenanigans since 2015, and they’ve only gotten funnier with age! The endlessly creative games and activities on this show never fail to cause chaos, and the competitive spirit of BTS means that pretty much anything goes. This one’s not just for loyal fans of the group – anyone who appreciates dad jokes, competition, betrayal, and overall hilarity will love this show.

