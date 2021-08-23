7 villages of Malda are being omitted by way of the state govt, the villagers will now write a letter to the High Minister

After the West Bengal meeting elections, the disagreement between BJP and TMC isn’t reducing. Because of vote casting in desire of BJP within the meeting elections, 7 villages of Malda are virtually being omitted by way of the state govt. Flood water has entered the village. However the other people of the village say that no association is being made by way of the federal government. On account of this, the folk of the village have determined to whinge to the BJP govt for this.Additionally Learn – Alleged rip-off in opposition to former minister who joined BJP from TMC, despatched to police custody after arrest

Allow us to let you know that like different states of the rustic, other people in Bengal also are dealing with floods. Many spaces of Malda have come beneath the grip of floods. About 5 thousand households are dealing with this disaster. The folks of the submerged villages are actually going to put in writing a letter to High Minister Narendra Modi. Other folks of 6 villages of Islampur Gram Panchayat, Kavdol, North and South Bhakuria, Mirpada, Rashidpur, Khopakathi, Tantipada and Fulhar villages are going to put in writing letters.

Allow us to let you know that during those villages, TMC were given only a few votes, lots of the votes right here went to the BJP. The folks of the village say that the folk right here also are being disadvantaged of the corona vaccine. Then again, Trinamool's district common secretary Bulbul Khan says that Didi's govt does no longer suppose so. Everybody gets the advantages that might be to be had on the grassroots degree.