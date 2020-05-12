7 Ways Iron Man 2 Actually Works Really Well Within The MCU

With each of Tony Stark’s chapters within the canon being the best grossing solo outings, Iron Man 2 principally paved the way in which for The Avengers to turn into the primary Marvel Studios movie to cross $1 billion. To not point out, Iron Man 3 could be the primary movie within the MCU targeted on a singular hero to cross that very same threshold. It simply proves that, with out query, Iron Man 2 was necessary to the MCU as a result of it supplied it the primary dependable superhero model it might declare for its personal.