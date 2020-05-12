7 Ways Iron Man 2 Actually Works Really Well Within The MCU

Depart a Remark
It’s been a decade since director Jon Favreau gave the world Iron Man 2, a film that regularly, and unfairly, will get dumped on by followers, critics and spectators who study the complete Marvel Cinematic Universe lineup. As such, it feels prefer it’s time to begin breaking that stigma and spotlight why Iron Man 2 really works very well inside the MCU, in honor of the movie’s latest anniversary of a decade in existence.
Far too lengthy has Robert Downey Jr’s second day out as Tony Stark taken far an excessive amount of stick than it deserves. Is it an ideal film, even when it comes to the Marvel Cinematic Universe? No, however only a few are. Does it need to be put in direction of the underside of most MCU rankings? That’s a detrimental as nicely, and listed here are some compelling explanation why.
The Marvel Cinematic Universe’s World Constructing Begins In Iron Man 2
Iron Man 2 technically isn’t the second MCU entry, however functionally, it could as nicely be. With barely any connections to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, each on the time of its launch and within the present context, 2008’s The Unimaginable Hulk wasn’t sufficient to maintain the celebration going.
Even on a financial standpoint, you possibly can barely declare Edward Norton’s one and solely flip within the MCU was worthwhile. In the meantime, Iron Man 2 improved on the blockbuster grosses that Iron Man began to place into the tank for Marvel Studios total, and it additionally started one other necessary pattern within the storytelling.
Iron Man 2 Begins Tony’s Correct MCU Story Arc
Sure, The Unimaginable Hulk kinda/sorta does have its connections to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, because the movie has a post-credits sequence that entails each Tony Stark and William Harm’s Normal Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross. However if you happen to’re actually searching for meat and potatoes MCU storytelling, all of it begins with Tony’s arc correct in Iron Man 2.
We not solely begin to see a world the place heroes are beginning to come into the general public eye, we additionally see the legacy of the Stark household constructing the bridge to the long run. By the Infinity Saga, Tony and Howard Stark’s adventures gasoline loads of the primary developments that kind the culminating image we see in Avengers: Endgame. Most significantly, Robert Downey Jr’s efficiency as a Tony going through mortality and accountability for the primary time units up his character’s total operate within the MCU.
Marvel Cinematic Universe Motion Set-Items Owe A Debt To Iron Man 2
The battle between Tony Stark and Ivan “Whiplash” Vanko (Mickey Rourke) at Monaco is a agency instance of how the Iron Man saga went from scrappy, character pushed origins into agency, blockbuster spectacle. By the point you get to the big showdown on the Stark Expo fairgrounds on the finish of Iron Man 2, the recipe for Marvel Cinematic Universe motion sequences has been written.
Large, bombastic motion set-pieces have turn into a lifestyle within the Marvel Cinematic Universe, however Iron Man 2 was the primary movie to actually nail them into the construction of the collection. Once more, some work is owed to The Unimaginable Hulk for doing somewhat little bit of the lifting, however simply because the story construction of the MCU began to actually come collectively for the long run in Iron Man 2, so did its motion packed fashion.
Black Widow’s Introduction In Iron Man 2 Foreshadows S.H.I.E.L.D.’s Darkish Future
When it was revealed that Scarlett Johansson’s Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow was really a covert S.H.I.E.L.D. agent, Iron Man 2 began a subplot that may turn into fairly necessary by the point Captain America: The Winter Soldier got here into the fold. With “Natalie Rushman” being uncovered for who she actually was, S.H.I.E.L.D. proved that it may very well be anyplace, or something, at any time.
Name it destiny or perhaps a potential second of early planning for the long run, however Black Widow’s introduction seems like an oddly becoming preface to the eventual corruption that we’d see uncovered in S.H.I.E.L.D.’s infrastructure due to constant undermining and infiltration by HYDRA. That subsequently begs the query of what the “shocking backstory” producer Kevin Feige has promised in Black Widow will do for the way forward for the MCU.
Iron Man 2’s Breakout Success Helped Pave The Approach For The Mg
Should you look by the on paper outcomes of Part 1 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the image isn’t as rosy as what it will finally turn into in its later years. However the constant success has, and all the time can be, the Iron Man movies; even if you happen to had been to guage this kind of factor from a purely monetary standpoint.
With each of Tony Stark’s chapters within the canon being the best grossing solo outings, Iron Man 2 principally paved the way in which for The Avengers to turn into the primary Marvel Studios movie to cross $1 billion. To not point out, Iron Man 3 could be the primary movie within the MCU targeted on a singular hero to cross that very same threshold. It simply proves that, with out query, Iron Man 2 was necessary to the MCU as a result of it supplied it the primary dependable superhero model it might declare for its personal.
The Film Proved That Humor And Drama Might Be Correctly Balanced In A Comedian E book Film
There was an extended operating narrative that said the DC Comics band of properties had been sticking to a “no jokes” formulation. This was, presumably, due to the truth that their final main film that basically tried to combine laughter and superheroics right into a cocktail of success was 1997’s Batman and Robin. However with Iron Man 2, the humor of Tony Stark’s dryly witty character actually meshed nicely with the truth that he was a person that felt like he was operating out of time.
When Tony Stark confronted his mortality, it led to outrageous conduct, which alternated between regarding, heartbreaking and downright hysterical. It additionally helped that the remainder of the forged, from Gwyneth Paltrow to Sam Rockwell, had been additionally dab palms at leaping between gravitas and punchlines.
Iron Man 2 Is The Cornerstone Of Part 1’s Success
Put the whole lot we’ve talked about collectively into one metal-clad package deal, and the reality of the matter is that with out Iron Man 2, the Marvel Cinematic Universe as we all know it will have presumably died on the vine. Whereas Thor and Captain America: The First Avenger are regarded nicely sufficient and carried out decently on the field workplace, they weren’t the large forces of nature that had been wanted to cement the way in which ahead.
With out Iron Man 2, Tony Stark’s story isn’t constructed correctly sufficient to assist bind Part 1’s tough across the edges nature right into a viable state for The Avengers to actually take off. With out that lynchpin within the combine, you lose out on Part 2’s additional experimentation and success, and we’d most likely be dwelling in that alternate universe the place DC Comics is presently engaged on Justice League: Mortal 2.
As cool as it could appear to knock on Iron Man 2, the film nonetheless stands as a significant experiment in these fledgling days of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. You may’t take it out of the lineup with out essentially altering the MCU’s make-up, and admittedly, the franchise could be a lot poorer with out it.
The subsequent time you watch Iron Man 2 (and also you’ll most likely wish to revisit it after studying this argument), maintain the entire above in thoughts and attempt to see it a bit otherwise. That’s, if you happen to’re not already a type of people that defend the movie ardently. By which case, be at liberty to make use of what we’ve simply supplied as one other instrument to unfold the gospel in keeping with Tony.
Iron Man 2 is obtainable, together with nearly all of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, on Disney+. So if you happen to’re curious as to how one can get entry to this, and different MCU motion pictures, try the 7-day free trial that can put you again on the street to the last word endgame.
