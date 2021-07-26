7 Writer Reels On The Newest ‘Westside Killa’ Pattern That’re Top On The Swag Issue

Westside Killa Trend (Provide: Instagram | @zaid_darbar, @sonali.bhadauria, @sameeksha.sud_)

Alice Peter , 26 Jul 2021

Instagram on a weekly basis has quite a lot of new trends that cling making it to the very best. And influencers hop on to these trends and create stunning Reels. The latest trend, ‘Westside Killa‘ is one such trend whose audio is so catchy and right away we could your swag shone. Relatively a lot of creators have jumped directly to this trend, and a couple of moreover added their own unique twists to it that left us feeling amazed. Wanna take a look at’ em out? Scroll down right away!

Are you ready for some swag’d up ‘Westside Killa’ Reels?

1. Sameeksha Sud

We adore how Sameeksha has selected the nature to be her backdrop for this swagger Reel trend. Moreover, the way in which through which this writer manages to pull off this ‘Westside Killa’ trend so without difficulty is solely very good, don’t you compromise?

2. Aashika Bhatia

Correct from the main frame, we see a whole lot of generous sprinkle of swag that then transitions into cuteness. Aashika’s fashion of this trend proper right here is more or less a balanced fashion of the ones two characteristics. On the other hand, our favourite little little bit of this ‘Westside Killa’ Reel is that colourful smile of her at the end.

3. Ruhi Singh

We utterly love how Ruhi took this trend and spun a relatable state of affairs spherical it. Ruhi if truth be told took the hook steps added her private twist and made it reasonably associated with the true state of affairs. We’re so amazed and wanna say that gurl, cling those very good Reels comin’!

4. Zaid Darbar

You gotta trust Zaid Darbar to take a trend and make it his private with that unbelievable swagger vibe! We adore the minimalistic setup, it merely if truth be told complements all the casual however swagger vibe doesn’t it?

5. Sonali Bhadauria

Woah! Sonali Bhadauria and Pranit Shilimkar, went from the casual-gym glance to that stunning glam glance in merely seconds. Sonali utterly aced this trend with that awesome transition? Sonali, you might utterly take this as a plea from us and cling such very good content material subject material coming in.

6. Leisha Patidar

Leisha is this type of simple operator and this Reel is roof. This writer merely owned the ‘Westside Killa‘ trend with a ‘homebody becomes slay queen’ transition. We have now now if truth be told watched this one, too many events and will’t get enough of it.

7. Workforce Trending

This trend merely gave the impression so much stress-free and very good that our group merely couldn’t give this a pass over. Workforce Trending’s Kavisha Mody and Deepal Mehta attempted the ‘Westside Killa‘ trend out and the rest of us were feeling major FOMO! (no longer kidding)

So those were some very good Reels at the ‘Westside Killa‘ trend that were so just right, we gotta admit, we watched they all on loop. Do you might have a favourite writer Reel from this tick list? Tell us about it inside the comments. And while this Reel trend is still gaining popularity and getting more and more creators to jump on it, why don’t y’all get on it too. We promise you, it’s going to be stress-free and obviously with a whole lot of swag!

On an aspect phrase, we are hoping everybody appears to be safe and getting their vaccination images.