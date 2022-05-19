70 great games from all PlayStation consoles that cannot be missing from the new PS Plus

Although for the moment Sony is keeping PS Vita out, the first list of confirmed titles leaves us a lot of room to dream.

Last March, Sony put an end to the rumors about “Spartacus” with the announcement of the new PlayStation Plus, adding two new subscription models, Extra y Premium, to the renamed as PS Plus Essential. Each level would give us access to a catalog of à la carte gameswhich would serve to retire the current PS Now service.

The different plans promised to travel through the different generations of PlayStation to compose a catalog with classic and modern games to play on our PS4 and PS5, in addition to the service to play from the cloud and other benefits. Sony claimed to have about 400 modern PS4 and PS5 games ready, and more than 300 other titles extras from the original PlayStation catalog, PS2, PSP and PS3However, the first list shared by the company barely allows us to see just over 100 titles from a service that, if the accounts do not fail us, still has hundreds of games to announce.

So, taking advantage of the fact that we have a good margin of titles until Sony completes the catalog of its new subscription service, we have chosen our must-haves from each platform: those games that, either because they marked an era, because they are timeless gems, or simply because they blew us away, we would love to see them on PlayStation Plus. As a note: although in the lists we have not taken into account possible licensing problems, we have ruled out some titles that seemed completely impossible for us to reach the service, as well as some with very recent reissues. Nor does it seem that Sony intends to add the PS Vita catalog at the moment, so we have left it off the list pending news.

Original PlayStation and PSP classics we hope to see on PS Plus

The catalog of the original PlayStation and PSP is so extensive that any other option than putting hundreds of games on the list would have meant leaving out gems. But we wanted to choose and here we are, with a selection of some of our favorite classics. Although Spyro and Crash have relatively recent reissues, it would be great to be able to enjoy the classics as we played them in the 90s.

Playstation original:

Metal Gear Solid



Castlevania: Symphony of the Night



Final Fantasy VII



Final Fantasy VIII



Final Fantasy IX



Tekken 3



Silent Hill



Crash Bandicoot



Spyro the Dragon



Grand Touring 2



PaRappa the Rapper



Dino Crisis



Tombs



Vagrant Story

PSP:

God of War Ghost of Sparta



God of War: Chains of Olympus



Metal Gear Solid: Peace Walker



The 3rd Birthday



Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII



Disgaea: Afternoon of Darkness



Shin Megami Tensei: Persona 3 Portable



Grand Theft Auto: Chinatown Wars



Grand Theft Auto: Liberty City Stories



Final Fantasy Tactics: The War of the Lions



Tactics Ogre: Let Us Cling Together



Jeanne D’Arc



Lumines



Daxter

Our PS2 favorites

Sony’s second home console is the great absence of PlayStation Plus for the momentSo, with such an extensive catalogue, it hasn’t been easy to choose and it’s clear we’ve left hundreds of must-have titles out, but here are our favourites.

Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty



Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater



Sly 2: White Glove Thieves



God of War



God of War II



Persona 4



Dragon Quest VIII: Journey of the Cursed King



Final Fantasy X



Silent Hill 2



Silent Hill 3



Jak and Daxter: The Precursor Legacy



Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time



Need for Speed Underground 2



Onimusha Warlords

The most anticipated of PS3

By now you will have seen some absent ones like GTA San Andreas on PS2 and the Mass Effect trilogy here and, although they are essential games, the recent remasters they have led us to leave them out. On the contrary, it seems like a perfect time to include the Monkey Island revision as we prepare for Return to Monkey Island.

Killzone 2



Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots



Journey



Deus Ex: Human Revolution



Max Payne 3



Red Dead Redemption



Grand Theft Auto IV: The Complete Edition



XCOM: Enemy Unknown



Portal 2



Dead Space



LittleBigPlanet



Super Street Fighter IV: Arcade Edition



Monkey Island Special Edition Collection



Dragon Age: Origins

Current essential games for PS4 and PS5

The PS4 generation has been, at best, extensive in catalog. So, expect that many of the great games of recent years are going to be irretrievably left out, but do not hesitate to tell us what are your favorite games from the different Sony consoles that are not yet confirmed for service and that you would love to find in June in the new PlayStation Plus.

The Last of Us Part II



Undertale



The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Game Of The Year Edition



Ratchet & Clank: A Separate Dimension



Dreams



NieR: Automata – Game of the YoRHa Edition



Resident Evil 2 Remake



Devil May Cry 5



Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age – Definitive Edition



Ax: Shadows Die Twice



God of War III Remastered



Person 5 Royal



Grand Theft Auto V



Batman: Arkham Knight

