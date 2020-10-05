700 cases of liquor being taken to Bihar for distribution in elections seized, one arrested

Dadri police station of Gautam Budh Nagar arrested a person after confiscating about 700 cases of liquor being taken for distribution among voters before the elections in Bihar. This information was given by the police. Also Read – VIDEO: Rahul Gandhi going to Hathras, Priyanka driving car, Noida Police on DND ready

A police officer said that during the investigation on Sunday evening near Anandpur mode, the police saw a truck coming. He told that when the truck was stopped on suspicion, the driver started running the truck standing there. He told that when the police chased the truck driver, he opened fire on the policemen.

The officer said that during retaliation, the police also fired, causing the liquor named Pawan to hit the leg of the smuggler. He told that one of his companions escaped from the spot.

DCP (Zone-3) Rajesh Kumar Singh said that the police had received 700 cases of English liquor from Pawan’s truck hailing from Rohtak, Haryana, which was being taken from Haryana to Bihar. He told that the value of the recovered liquor is about 50 lakh rupees.

He said that during interrogation, the police came to know that this liquor was procured by the leader of a political party to feed voters in Bihar elections.