700 Sikhs facing harassment in Afghanistan to be brought to India, preparation is going on

new Delhi: After the enactment of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), the BJP is preparing to bring about seven hundred more Sikhs who are victims of torture in Afghanistan. These Sikhs will be brought to India in many batches. On 26th July, the first batch of 11 Sikhs reached India. At that time BJP leaders arrived at the airport and welcomed everyone strongly. These Sikh families have been ordained at the gurdwara in Delhi. The Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Prabandhak Committee is looking into the living arrangements of all.

BJP's National Secretary Sardar RP Singh told IANS on Saturday, "After the first batch, about seven hundred more Sikhs have expressed their desire to come from Afghanistan. The Indian embassy in Afghanistan is in contact with such Sikhs. Preparations are on to bring all Sikhs to India. The relatives of most of these Sikhs living in Afghanistan live in Tilak Nagar. So there is no problem in arranging their living etc.

Sardar RP Singh said that due to the bold decision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the arrival of Sikh brothers who have been tortured in Afghanistan has become possible. If the citizenship amendment law is not made, then the victims of religious persecution in neighboring countries, Hindus, Sikhs etc. would not get citizenship in India.

The first batch of 11 Sikhs from Afghanistan reached India on 26 July after the Citizenship Amendment Act was enacted in the country. The chairman of the Gurudwara Prabandhak Committee, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, while welcoming the Sikhs of the first batch, said that all the living facilities will be provided to the Sikhs who have become victims of Taliban terror. Now BJP’s National Secretary RP Singh has said that there is a preparation to bring about seven hundred more Sikhs. Sardar RP Singh said that there is no problem of living and eating etc. of Sikhs coming from Afghanistan. Those who opposed the CAA must have understood the importance of the CAA today.