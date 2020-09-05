700gm gold came out of the pressure cooker, you will be shocked to know such a unique way of smuggling

Gold Smuggling: You must have seen many ways of smuggling. Smugglers keep inventing new methods every day. On one hand, the whole world is struggling with the coronavirus epidemic and the smugglers are engaged in doing their work. A similar pattern of gold smuggling has been seen at Calicut International Airport, where 700 grams of gold has come out of the pressure cooker. Also Read – Viral: A purse full of ₹ 65000 found on the road, deposited in the police station, people said – this is incredible India…

At this time, Gold means that the prices of gold are touching the sky. In such a situation, there is an increase in its smuggling cases. Air intelligence officials in Kerala have recovered 700 grams of gold from a pressure cooker at Calicut International Airport. This gold has been recovered from a passenger who returned from Jedah. Gold was seated inside the pressure cooker. After opening the cooker, it was found that there is gold in it.

Kerala: Officials of Air Intelligence Unit at Calicut International Airport have seized 700 gms gold from a passenger from Jeddah. The gold was concealed inside a pressure cooker pic.twitter.com/k7a3cKnsPe
– ANI (@ANI) September 5, 2020

A new pressure cooker was found from the passenger whose gold layer was cut by hiding the heavy bottom. Seeing from above, no one can believe that gold is kept in his bottom. On suspicion in the investigation, the cooker was thoroughly searched and then 700 grams of gold was recovered from the cooker.

All the passengers at the airport were surprised to see the recovery of the gold hidden in a very vicious manner. The gold has been recovered and the man is currently in custody. Some time ago, the incident of falling out of soap from an airport was also very much discussed.

