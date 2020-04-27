70s music questions for your home pub quiz

The music spherical is a staple of the standard pub quiz – and there are few cooler durations than the rock and roll period of the 70s. So subsequent time you’re internet hosting on Home Social gathering, Google Hangouts, Zoom or Messenger, why not take your family and friends again to the time of disco, punk rock and Europop?

Questions

In his 1979 hit Escape, Rupert Holmes enjoys getting caught within the rain with which cocktail? Which legendary British band launched their closing album in Might 1970? Errol Brown was the lead singer of which band? Who sang the title track of 70s Bond movie The Man with the Golden Gun? Which Irish rock band sang The Boys Are Again In City? Bridge Over Troubled Water was the ultimate album of which folk-rock duo? Silver Woman singer David Soul additionally starred during which iconic motion TV collection? What was the identify of David Bowie’s flamboyant alter ego? What yr was the Sony Walkman launched? Eurovision sensation ABBA got here from which nation? Identify the track: “Effectively, you may inform by the way in which I exploit my stroll, I’m a lady’s man, no time to speak” What was one of the best promoting single of the last decade within the UK? Which rock band launched 70s albums Paranoid and Masters of Actuality? What was one of the best promoting movie soundtrack of the 1970s within the UK? Which British band put A Message In A Bottle in 1979? The movie Rocketman charts the rise of which 70s famous person? What’s the actual identify of Okay.C. from Okay.C. and the Sunshine Band? Which track from Grease offered probably the most singles within the UK? Which Led Zeppelin track famously references Norse mythology? Which member of the Electrical Mild Orchestra left to type Wizzard in July 1972?

Solutions