70s music questions for your home pub quiz

The music spherical is a staple of the standard pub quiz – and there are few cooler durations than the rock and roll period of the 70s. So subsequent time you’re internet hosting on Home Get together, Google Hangouts, Zoom or Messenger, why not take your family and friends again to the time of disco, punk rock and Europop?

has an entire spherical dedicated to 70s music to make use of at your subsequent on-line gathering – learn on for 20 fiendish questions! Solutions under – no dishonest…

And when you’re carried out, why not attempt our TV pub quiz, movie pub quiz, music quiz or sport pub quiz for measurement? Plus there’s many, many extra pub quizzes obtainable as a part of our bumper normal data pub quiz.

Questions

In his 1979 hit Escape, Rupert Holmes enjoys getting caught within the rain with which cocktail? Which legendary British band launched their ultimate album in Might 1970? Errol Brown was the lead singer of which band? Who sang the title track of 70s Bond movie The Man with the Golden Gun? Which Irish rock band sang The Boys Are Again In City? Bridge Over Troubled Water was the ultimate album of which folk-rock duo? Silver Girl singer David Soul additionally starred by which iconic motion TV sequence? What was the identify of David Bowie’s flamboyant alter ego? What 12 months was the Sony Walkman launched? Eurovision sensation ABBA got here from which nation? Identify the track: “Effectively, you may inform by the best way I exploit my stroll, I’m a girl’s man, no time to speak” What was the most effective promoting single of the last decade within the UK? Which rock band launched 70s albums Paranoid and Masters of Actuality? What was the most effective promoting movie soundtrack of the 1970s within the UK? Which British band put A Message In A Bottle in 1979? The movie Rocketman charts the rise of which 70s famous person? What’s the actual identify of Ok.C. from Ok.C. and the Sunshine Band? Which track from Grease offered essentially the most singles within the UK? Which Led Zeppelin track famously references Norse mythology? Which member of the Electrical Mild Orchestra left to kind Wizzard in July 1972?

Solutions