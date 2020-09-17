70th Birthday: These are the facts and important events related to the life of PM Narendra Modi

new Delhi: Today i.e. 17 September is the 70th birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Today, where the BJP is launching a nationwide ‘Seva Week’ campaign from 14 to 20 September on PM Modi’s birthday, PM Modi is going to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of many projects today. PM Narendra Modi is such a person in the country, whose political journey has been very interesting and full of challenges. He has created a history of being a hero from zero, amidst an ordinary family and harsh economic challenges. Let’s know here today, important and interesting facts related to his life…. Also Read – PM Modi’s birthday today, many plans will begin in Gujarat, Amit Shah will attend the ceremony

– PM Modi was born on 17 September 1950 in Vadnagar, a small town in Gujarat

– Narendra born in a poor family of backward class

– Used to work in father’s tea shop in early life

– Narendra Modi’s father’s name was Damodar Das Modi

– Mother Heeraben

– Marriage: to Jashodaben Modi (separated from country for mutual service)

– Narendra Modi did his BA from Delhi University in 1978

– Narendra Modi did MA in politics from Gujarat University in 1983

– Narendra Modi was a support for his family at an early age

– During the Indo-Pak war of 1965, when the train reached the station, Narendra used to drink hot glasses of tea and give them tea.

He left home at a young age to travel to India, live in ashrams and roam the Himalayas. Also Read – Why BJP is not giving expression to Subramanian Swamy’s displeasure, know what is the reason

– October 3, 1972 – Joined the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh. Also Read – Kangana Ranaut’s target on Jaya Bachchan’s statement of ‘Thali’ in Parliament- ‘What did you and your industry …’

– June 1975 – When Prime Minister Indira Gandhi imposed the Emergency, Narendra Modi joined the anti-movement

went

– 1987 – Entered mainstream politics, joined BJP and appointed organization secretary of Gujarat unit

went

October 3, 1995 – Became BJP national secretary

January 5, 1998 – BJP promoted to become National General Secretary.

– October 2001 – Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee made Narendra Modi the Chief Minister of Gujarat.

– Modi entered his first electoral politics in February 2002 by-election and won his seat in the by-election.

Communal riots erupted in Godhra in February 2002 after a train bogey in which a large number of people died

The state riots were a big challenge for Narendra Modi, who became the new Chief Minister of Gujarat.

– 2005 – US issuing diplomatic visas to Modi considering his role in 2002 riots as suspicious

Decided to ban

– June 2013 – Modi was elected as the leader of the BJP party

– He was fielded as PIM candidate for 2014 general elections

– May 20, 2014 – BJP wins general election and Modi is appointed Prime Minister

– May 26, 2014 – Sworn in as Prime Minister

– Becomes the first Prime Minister of the country to be born after independence

-27-30 September 2014 – Modi made his first visit to America as Prime Minister

In this visit, PM met with President Barack Obama.

– 25-27 January 2015 – Obama became the first US President to visit India twice

– Obama talks on PM Modi’s civil nuclear deal

– 10-year defense cooperation agreement between the two countries

– 25 December 2015 – Modi suddenly arrived in Pakistan to express his intention towards improving the relationship

– PM Narendra Modi met Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif

– This is the first time an Indian Prime Minister has visited Pakistan in almost 12 years

– At least 12 army soldiers were martyred in Lashkar Taiba terror attack in Uri, after which PM Modi took a strong decision

took

– On September 28, 2016, on the instructions of PM Modi, surgical strike on the launchpad of terrorists in PoK from Indian Army

Was of

– June 8, 2016 – Addressing the joint session of the US Congress, Modi will continue to improve the US-India relationship

talked to

– June 26, 2017 – First meeting with US President Donald Trump at the White House

– July 4, 2017 – Three-day visit to strengthen 25-year diplomatic relations between India and Israel

Became the first Indian Prime Minister to reach Tel Aviv as a part.

– August 15, 2018 – During Independence Day speech, PM Modi announced that India will be in space by 2022

Will start its first manned mission

– On 26 February 2019, the Indian Airforce crossed the border on the decision of PM Modi’s leadership, Pakistan Balakot

Demolished terrorists’ bases near the city

– May 23, 2019 – For the second time in the Lok Sabha elections, a spectacular victory under the leadership of PM Modi, 303 seats in the general election

Won

– May 30, 2019 – Oath for a second term as Prime Minister of India

August 5, 2019 – PM Narendra Modi announces the abolition of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir

– On December 11, 2019, the Modi government passed the Nagarika Law Bill, which was opposed by opposition parties in the country and

The Muslim community did it in an aggressive manner

– PM Narendra Modi on July 3 of Leh-Ladakh after martyrdom of Indian soldiers in conflict with Chinese soldiers in Galvan

Toured and encouraged soldiers

Donation: PM Narendra Modi has donated 103 crores so far for public works.

– PM Modi collected the donated money from the auction of his savings and the gifts he received.