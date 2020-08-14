74th Independence Day: PM Modi will present the outline of self-reliant India from the ramparts of Red Fort, know what else can happen

New Delhi: Everyone’s eyes are fixed on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address. PM will address the nation from the ramparts of the iconic Red Fort on the occasion of 74th Independence Day. The Prime Minister’s speech this year will go into detail about a long series of achievements of his government, including the Self-Reliant India Campaign, Management of Coronovirus Epidemics, New National Education Policy 2020, Measures to boost domestic manufacturing and revive the economy Steps etc. Also Read – Israeli PM Netanyahu congratulated India on Independence Day, said- you have a lot to be proud of

Last week, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh said that PM Modi in his address to the nation on 15 August will present a new roadmap for a self-reliant India. He had said that “PM Modi in his address from the ramparts of Red Fort on Independence Day will present a new framework for a self-reliant India”. Apart from this, the Prime Minister can also talk on the issue of Ram temple. Earlier on 5 August, PM Modi had visited Ayodhya and worshiped the land for the temple. Also Read – Independence Day 2020: Who is the CRPF officer who won the seventh gallantry medal in four years, doing duty in Naresh, Kashmir

Let us tell you that multi-level security arrangements have been made for the 74th Independence Day celebrations at Red Fort this year and social distance rules will be compulsorily followed. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the country from the ramparts of the Red Fort on Saturday. A security cordon will be stationed around the Red Fort, including NSG snipers, Swat commandos and kite-catching personnel. Also Read – Indian soldiers fought for 17-20 hours with Chinese army in Galvan valley, ITBP told what happened that night

Additional Public Relations Officer of Delhi Police, Anil Mittal said, “Delhi Police has made multi-level arrangements in connection with Independence Day celebrations. Necessary coordination has been done with other agencies like NSG, SPG and ITBP. “

He said, “All agencies will work in coordination with each other keeping in mind the information of all kinds of threats.” Swat teams and mighty vehicles will be deployed strategically. “Heavy security forces will be deployed on the way to the Prime Minister’s Red Fort.

Police said that more than 300 cameras have been installed for security and their footage is being monitored for 24 hours. He said that about 4,000 security personnel will be stationed at the Red Fort and they will stand by following the rules of social distance. Meanwhile, medical booths have been built in many places. Ambulances will also be deployed at these places.

Thermal screening is planned at all entry points for all visitors to the ceremony. Officials said that work is going on regularly to free the infection inside and outside the Red Fort.

He said that all the visitors have been urged to wear face masks. A large number of masks have been prepared for distribution at many places at the venue. Apart from this, hand sanitizer will also be available at certain places. According to officials, security has been tightened around them at railway stations.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Railways) Harendra Kumar Singh said, “Security personnel have been deployed at railway stations and on the tracks. There will be no movement of trains between 6.45 am and 8.45 am on the rail tracks originating near the Red Fort. “The guest list has also been trimmed and nearly 4,000 invitations from all including officials, diplomats, general public and media. Letters have been issued.

The Delhi Police has advised visitors to avoid attending the ceremony if they have experienced any symptoms of Kovid-19 in the last two weeks and have not undergone an investigation. The ceremony will take care of the social distance between the seats of the two visitors. An official of the Delhi Police said that the security personnel engaged in checking the visitors will wear PPE kits.