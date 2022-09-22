75% of people with Alzheimer’s in the world are not diagnosed in time and there are barriers to treatment

75% of people living in the world with dementias, such as Alzheimer’s disease, do not receive a proper diagnosis in time (Getty)

75% of people living in the world with dementias, such as Alzheimer’s disease, do not receive a proper diagnosis in time. In low- and middle-income countries, that percentage can be as high as 90%, according to an estimate by the organization Alzheimer’s Disease International, headquartered in the UK. After conducting a global survey, A call was made to take into account that people living with dementias have the right to a timely diagnosis and access to treatments that allow them to take care of their quality of life and that of their families.

It is estimated that 55 million people are living with dementia in the world, and that number will increase to 139 million by the year 2050, according to an estimate by the World Health Organization. For Latin America, it had been calculated that there were 2.3 million people with dementia in 2010 and that there could be 7.8 million by 2030, as reported to Infobae the doctor Agustin Ibanezleader of the brain health predictive modeling group at Trinity College in Ireland and director of the Latin American Institute of Brain Health (BrainLat) at Universidad Adolfo Ibáñez, in Chile.

Through the work promoted by the organization Alzheimer’s Disease International, three surveys were carried out aimed at specific groups: informal caregivers, professional caregivers and people living with dementia. These surveys were conducted simultaneously between May and July 2022. They included 1,669 informal caregivers from 68 countries, 893 professional caregivers from 69 countries, and 365 people with dementia from 41 countries.

Three surveys were conducted targeting informal caregivers, professional caregivers and people living with dementia around the world/Archive

People living with dementia, in both higher-income and lower-income countries, indicated that most of the time they received the same type of information upon diagnosis. In this group, only 52% indicated that they were prescribed a specific medication for dementia. 34% were advised to contact their local Alzheimer’s or dementia association (or other organization), and 28% were advised on nutrition and exercise.

But “a surprising number of people living with dementia indicated that they had not been offered post-diagnosis support beyond the initial information provided immediately after their diagnosis. In low-income countries, 45% indicated that they had not been offered support,” the report noted.

Within the group of people living with dementia who had been offered support in both low-income and high-income countries, the largest number of respondents stated that they had been offered group support (29% and 34 % respectively) and education/training (27% and 26% respectively). In low-income countries, the third most offered type of support was cognitive stimulation therapy, at 25%, while in high-income countries it was individual support, at 23%.

Alzheimer’s disease is a progressive neurological disorder that causes the brain to atrophy and brain neurons to die/Archive

While, 62% of informal carers in low-income countries said that the person they cared for had not had access to post-diagnosis support, while 38% said they had. In higher-income countries, the trend was reversed, with 64% saying post-diagnosis support had been provided and 36% saying it had not.

In the report, it was stressed that access to diagnosis “is only the first step, albeit an arduous one, on the road. Integrated treatment, care and support are the cornerstones of effective post-diagnosis models. Post-diagnosis support – an umbrella term that encompasses the range of formal and informal services and information aimed at promoting the health, social and psychological well-being of people with dementia and their carers after diagnosis – is often a daunting field in one to navigate, especially when the systems intended to provide that support are confusing, limited, or nonexistent at all, depending on where you live”.

It was pointed out that today in the context of the coronavirus pandemic, attention to dementia competes with other urgent needs. But they made it clear that “people living with dementia and their families deserve better.”

It is considered that there is still a lack of access to support programs associated with their daily activities and the social life of people with dementia / Archive

In dialogue with Infobaethe neuroscientist and principal investigator of Conicet at the Fundación Instituto Leloir in Argentina, Laura Morelliconsidered that the international organization’s report was valuable insofar as it warns about the lack of timely diagnoses and the barriers to access to treatment for dementias such as Alzheimer’s. “We must bear in mind that in low- and middle-income countries such as those in Latin America, policies aimed at controlling dementia risk factors have not yet been implemented. Therefore, unfortunately the cases of dementia would increase in the coming years,” he said.

“There is still a false belief. But not all older people will end their lives with dementia. It is a specific disorder, and at the first symptoms or if there is a family history, people can consult their general practitioners or cognitive neurology professionals”, recommended Dr. Morelli. “If people arrive at diagnosis late, they have a smaller window of opportunity for treatment,” she added.

When people do agree to the diagnosis, there should be accompanying programs associated with their daily activities and social life. There should be a public policy. However, today the majority of affected people do not have access to this type of initiative in Latin Americaaccording to Morelli. The scientist investigates the genetic profile of the disease in Argentina. In a first stage of her study, data from some 1,300 people were included. Soon they will recruit more to find out if there are genetic variants associated with local ethnic characteristics.

“It is believed that cognitive deterioration is inexorable at an older age. But it is not,” warned dementia expert Raúl Arizaga / Archive

Other researchers and doctors also agreed on the delay in access to diagnosis and treatment. “50 years ago Alzheimer’s disease was a very rare disease. Today it is a public health problem. Latin America faces the challenge of becoming one of the regions with the most cases of dementia in the future”, opined Raul Arizaganeurologist and former leader of the research group of the World Federation of Dementias.

There would be at least two myths experiencing the problem of dementia. “Cognitive decline is thought to be inexorable with older age. But is not. And it is believed that since there are no cures, nothing can be done. However, they are two wrong beliefs. Once the diagnosis of dementia is received, medication of symptoms, non-pharmacological treatments, among different options can be given”, he explained to Infobae To the application.

“In Latin America, there is great diversity and disparity between countries or within each country. Access to diagnosis and treatment of dementias is similar to that of developed countries if people are in large cities. But in remote places it is not diagnosed early or managed properly,” commented to Infobae the doctor Ricardo Allegriresearcher in neurosciences at Conicet and head of the Department of Cognitive Neurology, Neuropsychology and Neuropsychiatry at the Fleni Institute in Buenos Aires.

Early consultation allows access to diagnosis and different interventions that help care for the quality of life of people with dementia and their families (Getty)

As a consequence of the delay in diagnosis, “patients are inadequately managed because they do not have timely access to all the necessary stimuli and understanding. also that it has repercussions that the patient’s family faces more stress and implies more illnesses in the environment. On the other hand, early diagnosis and proper management gives both the patient and family members a better quality of life”said Dr. Allegri.

“In Argentina it is estimated that there are 500,000 people with Alzheimer’s. But it is just an extrapolation because there was no recent epidemiological study, “said the doctor. Brusque Ignatiusneurologist and psychiatrist, researcher at Conicet and dean of the Faculty of Medicine of the University of Buenos Aires. “I don’t think there is a very high level of underdiagnosis in the country, but it would be important for there to be a national program to better monitor the dementia problem.”

