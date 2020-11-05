75% reservation in private sector in Haryana, Assembly approves bill

Chandigarh: The Haryana Legislative Assembly on Thursday approved an important bill, which provides for 75 percent reservation for the youth of the state in private sector jobs. With this, a major election promise of Jananayak Janata Party, the constituent of the ruling coalition in the state, was fulfilled. This bill will become law after getting approval from the Governor. Also Read – Daughter Suffer From ‘Love-Jihad’! Father of 2 children was driven away by a minor studying in 11th

The State of Haryana provides 75 percent reservation to local candidates in the Employment Bill, 2020 for local people in private sector jobs in which salaries are less than Rs 50,000 per month.

The provisions of this bill will apply to private companies, societies, trusts and other companies including partnerships.

Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala introduced this bill in the Legislative Assembly here on Thursday. The bill was introduced when the second phase of the monsoon session of the House began. 75 percent reservation in private sector jobs was a key election promise of Chautala’s party.

After the bill was passed by the House, Chautala said that the promise made to lakhs of youths has now been fulfilled. Earlier this year, the BJP-JJP government failed to get approval from Governor Satyadev Narayan Arya on ordinance related to reservation in jobs. The Governor sent the ordinance to the President for consideration. At that time the state government had said that it would introduce a bill in this regard in the monsoon session of the assembly, but due to the corona virus, only one sitting of the house could be held in August.