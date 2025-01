JOYIN50個キッズプラスチックプレイフードおもちゃフェイクフードふりキッチンプレイセット幼児想像力豊かな開発おもちゃ楽しい教育ゲーム 並行輸入【2025の人気アイテム】

商品情報

Modern・Multicolor 50014

・COMPREHENSIVE SET. This play kitchen accessories includes 50 pieces of pretend toys for kids toddlers. This pretend food toy set consist variety play food such as green bell pepper potato avocado mushrooms red chili pepper broccoli tomato carrots corn cucumber egg plants banana orange grapes strawberry lemonade donuts ice cream biscuits bread pan cakes sunny side up egg pie chocolate bread cheese pizza cookies and many more.

・EASY TO USE &