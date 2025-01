レミ・ジョバール ムルソー 1er レ・ジュヌヴリエール [2012]750ml【新年の贈り物】

商品説明

eRobertParker.com #210 Dec 2013 Neal Martin (92-94) Drink: N/A

The 2012 Meursault 1er Cru Les Genevrieres is blessed with another compelling bouquet with a surfeit of mineralite spilling over from the glass. The palate is very harmonious with citrus lemon, orange rind, dovetailing into a tense, bitter lemon finish that is vigorous and persistent. This is a great Genevrieres that should age gracefully over 10 to 15 years.