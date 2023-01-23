『Chesapeake Bay Snuggly セーター ジャーキャンドル 11.5オンス 並行輸入品【2025 カレンダーの人気アイテム】 』はヤフオクでから03月17日 21時 49分に出品され03月17日 21時 49分に終了予定です。即決価格は7,770円に設定されています。現在935件の入札があります。決済方法はYahoo!かんたん決済に対応。岩手県からの発送料は落札者が負担します。ＰＲオプションはYahoo!かんたん決済、取りナビ(ベータ版)を利用したオークション、即買でした。
《安心保証30日間》【全国送料無料】海外拠点に在庫のある商品のため、お届けまで2〜3週間程度お待ちいただいております。未使用新品をお取り扱いしておりますが、商品によっては通関時に開封確認が行われることがございます。併売品のため、売り切れの際はキャンセル対応となりますことご容赦くださいませ。誠意を持って丁寧に対応させて頂きますのでご安心ください。
15時間香りのキャンドル。1箱あたり20本。テクスチャ仕上げ。 2 Tall x 1 1/2 Wide並行輸入
落札価格7770円
935 入札履歴
終了
