ZHENM Wedding Headband for Brides Bridal Headpieces for Wedding Rhinestone【コストコ お買い得】

商品コメント

Size of Decoration5.9*13.77IN ,Tending to work with most hair styles and hair colors100% handmadebrGood Materials - Rhinestone bridal headpiece is made of rhinestones, alloy, copper wire,alloy flowers,every detail shows the exquisite workmanship and goodbrSecurityThere are two rings at the ends of the hair band,you can use bobby pins to secure the headband on your hair.brOccasions perfect bridal headband for weddings, proms, homecomings, garden receptions, anniversaries, formal parties, art themed parties, birthday, Valentines Day, etc.brSatisfactory Service If you have any concerm about wedding hair accessories or problem with product damages, Please contect us,we must try our best to solve your