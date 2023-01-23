『JOYIN Christmas 24 Days Countdown Advent Calendar with a Tabletop Wooden Ch【2025 カレンダーの人気アイテム】 』はヤフオクでから03月25日 07時 14分に出品され03月25日 07時 14分に終了予定です。即決価格は7,756円に設定されています。現在17件の入札があります。決済方法はYahoo!かんたん決済に対応。和歌山県からの発送料は落札者が負担します。ＰＲオプションはYahoo!かんたん決済、取りナビ(ベータ版)を利用したオークション、即買でした。
輸入商品は受注後に海外の倉庫より取り寄せ、国内で検品後、お客様へ発送となります。そのため、納期は約2〜3週間のお時間をいただいております。
|商品名
|JOYIN Christmas 24 Days Countdown Advent Calendar with a Tabletop Wooden Christmas Tree and 28 Ornaments Snowman Santa Decorations for Boys， Girls and Kids Party Favors， Classroom Prizes， Xmas Gift
|ブランド名
|商品コメント
| SUPER VALUE PACK. Our Advent Calendar includes 24 days Countdown， 1 Wooden Christmas Tree with a Star Tree Topper， and 28 assorted Christmas Tree Ornaments. Take out and place the Christmas Tree at your desired spot along with a Star Tree Topper and 4 Round Ornaments on day 0. Place one ornament per day until Christmas
UNIQUE DESIGN & EASY TO USE. Is it Christmas yet The wait can still feel like an eternity for a kid， but Advent Calendars act as the perfect countdown gift. This Advent Calendar offers your kids a cute way to welcome their favorite holiday year after year. Kids will open one door a day for 24 days to discover something that will delight them.
ENDLESS FUN. The countdown to Christmas is almost as fun as the holiday itself， and with every passing day， your kid’s excitement will only escalate as Santa’s arrival nears. Keeping kids busy on cold December days isn’t always easy. Luckily， this perfect advent calendar can get the job done. Fun， interactive kids’ advent calendars help you make the most of this special time.
PREMIUM QUALITY. Child Safe: Non-Toxic. Meet the US standard. Safety test approved.
CUSTOMER SATISFACTION. Providing a 100% satisfaction experience is our main priority to our customers. Feel free to message us through “contact sellers” if products don’t meet your expectations. The celebrations start at JOYIN
製品自体、未使用品になりますが、輸入商品の場合、アメリカからの輸送中に外箱にダメージがある場合がございます。商品自体のご使用には問題ございません。また、輸入関税のご請求はございませんので、ご安心ください。
商品カテゴリ
JANコード/ISBNコード
0840165810881
商品コード
YS0000047440645313
落札価格7756円
17 入札履歴
終了
