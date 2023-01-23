JOYIN Christmas 24 Days Countdown Advent Calendar with a Tabletop Wooden Ch【2025 カレンダーの人気アイテム】

商品コメント

SUPER VALUE PACK. Our Advent Calendar includes 24 days Countdown， 1 Wooden Christmas Tree with a Star Tree Topper， and 28 assorted Christmas Tree Ornaments. Take out and place the Christmas Tree at your desired spot along with a Star Tree Topper and 4 Round Ornaments on day 0. Place one ornament per day until Christmas

UNIQUE DESIGN & EASY TO USE. Is it Christmas yet The wait can still feel like an eternity for a kid， but Advent Calendars act as the perfect countdown gift. This Advent Calendar offers your kids a cute way to welcome their favorite holiday year after year. Kids will open one door a day for 24 days to discover something that will delight them.

ENDLESS FUN. The countdown to Christmas is almost as fun as the holiday itself， and with every passing day， your kid’s excitement will only escalate as Santa’s arrival nears. Keeping kids busy on cold December days isn’t always easy. Luckily， this perfect advent calendar can get the job done. Fun， interactive kids’ advent calendars help you make the most of this special time.

PREMIUM QUALITY. Child Safe: Non-Toxic. Meet the US standard. Safety test approved.

CUSTOMER SATISFACTION. Providing a 100% satisfaction experience is our main priority to our customers. Feel free to message us through “contact sellers” if products don’t meet your expectations. The celebrations start at JOYIN