Gabbys Dollhouse， Advent Calendar 2023， 24 Surprise Toys with Figures， Sti【2025の人気アイテム】

商品コメント

24 SURPRISE TOYS: The Gabby’s Dollhouse Advent calendar is packed with 24 exciting presents to discover each day, making it a super fun way to count down the days till the holidays

COLLECTIBLE FIGURES AND ACCESSORIES: Behind each holiday calendar door is a small Gabby’s Dollhouse toy for kids to uncover, like their favorite kitties, animal pals and holiday-themed accessories

ENCOURAGES CREATIVE PLAY: Kids can explore their imaginations through pretend play by using all the pieces to create a snow day adventure with Gabby and all her kitties and friends

BUILD A DOLLHOUSE WORLD: With everything from themed rooms and dollhouse furniture to toy figures and playsets, create a doll house world to help kids develop their imagination through pretend play

COLLECT THEM ALL: Gabbys Dollhouse kids toys are great preschool toys and gifts for kids that love playing with dolls and accessories, surprise toys, stuffed animals, jigsaw puzzles and board games

Includes: 1 Advent Calendar, 24 Surprise Toys & Accessories

Covered by the Spin Master Care Commitment. See below for full details