DreamWorks Spirit 70331 Outdoor Adventure by プレイモービル PLAYMOBIL Toy【2025年の人気アイテム】

商品コメント

Set off with Abigail and Ursula on their Outdoor AdventurePractice your skills with the bow and arrow and try to hit the bullseye to earn your archery badgeSet up an obstacle course for your horse to earn another merit badgeSet includes Abigail, Ursula, two horses, two merit badges, bracelet, bow, six arrows, compass, and other accessoriesRecommended for ages four years and up