Wikbok 3D Metal Puzzle Cube Mestery Puzzle Box Brain Teaser Puzzle Mind Ent【カレンダー 2025の人気アイテム】

商品コメント

3D METAL PUZZLE is made of premium metal material and treated with thousands of times of polishing. Metal cube puzzle keeps bright finish and smooth textures outer and inner surfaces with time going. The cube puzzle is comprised of 8 metal pieces reveal a small hollow space on opening.

BRAIN TEASER PUZZLE The theme of the puzzle is ASSEMBLY. Puzzle Level 3 for people new to puzzles. Skilled players can finish it in 29 seconds. This disassembly puzzle could be challenging but very effective for focus and deep thought. Also allows you to relieve stress relax your mood and enjoy brain stimulation.

ASSEMBLY & DISASSEMBLY PUZZLE The first task is taking the puzzle pieces apart then figure out how to put them together and rebuild their original state. The solution tip is not included.

HANDHELD PUZZLE Compact metal puzzle measures 1.8 LWH and weights 8.6 oz perfect hand held size to carry anywhere. The brain teaser puzzle is especially good for social gatherings.

THE MECHANICAL PUZZLE is goldware crafted and packed with a nice carton box a dream gift that combines fun and ornament. There is a secret compartment inside the cube to add a treasure of your own and give them as a gift. Recommended for age 14+ and anyone who loves a challenge.