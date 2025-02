G.I. Joe Classified Series Profit Director Destro Action Figure 15 Premium【2025の人気アイテム】

商品コメント

YO JOE G.I.ジョー G. I. Joe EXPLODES INTO A LARGERーTHANーLIFE ERA WITH 15ーCMーSCALE FIGURES: the G.I. Joe Classified Series evolves the characters fans know and love into a highly articulated 15ーcmーscale with premium deco and detailing

DESTROーINSPIRED DESIGN: this figure features a classic design updated to bring the G.I. Joe Cobra mechanical engineer into the modern era, plus accessories inspired by the character’s rich history

COLLECTIBLE PACKAGING WITH CUSTOM ART: joining some of the best artists from the world of comics and graphic design in our artist partnership programme, James White adds a unique style to the Profit Director Destro package

HIGHLY POSABLE WITH PREMIUM DETAILING: this G.I. Joe Classified Series Destro figure features premium detailing and articulation for dramatic action posability (some poses may require additional support)

EXPAND YOUR ROSTER: look out for other 15ーcmーscale G.I. Joe Classified Series figures (each sold separately) and build a roster of heroes and villains