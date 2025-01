ZITY Mens Polo Shirt Short Sleeve Sports Golf Tennis T-Shirt【お歳暮】

商品コメント

Chic Design Button placket and simple look that make this golf polo shirt a go-to for the office or the vacation.brSweat-Wicking Wicks away moisture remarkably fast by incorporating soft and breathable fabrics with rapid cooling technology to keep you cool with all-day comfort even when the competition heats up.brAll Day Comfort This mens tennis polo shirt is one of the most comfortable polo shirts youll ever wear. Lightweight, soft and breathable stretchy fabric to give you a cool feeling in the hot summer.brMulti Use Perfect for your any workout and sports, like tennis, golf, fitness, running, cycling, soccer, all purpose style of it is good for matching any kinds of pants.brWash Tip Machine wash, anti-fading and anti-pilling, do not bleach.