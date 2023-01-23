Nail Polish Carrying Bag， Double Layer Nail Polish Storage Organizer Case，【2025カレンダーの人気アイテム】

商品コメント

Double Layer Design-The Nail polish holder bag is divided into upper and lower layers. It has a larger capacity for classification and storage. The upper layer has large space to store nail lamp and nail drill machine， there are some small pockets can store a lot of manicure tools， such as manicure file， manicure brush and so on. The lower layer can be used to store 42 bottles of nail polish. Professional partition design makes your manicure tools more orderly and convenient to use br Shockproof and Anti Falling - the appearance of gel nail polish organizer is made of soft polyester microfiber， embedded with soft interlayer to store nail polish. It can prevent collisions between bottles and cause breakage. There is a Velcro sticking between the inter layers and bags. The interlayer will not fall out easily and become more stable. The bottle divider can be take out for separate use br Easy to Carry - Our nail polish storage organizer has a comfortable handbag， which is more convinient to carried out， such as going to do a manicure with your friends outside， or going to a customer s home to do a manicure. It won t cause any uncomfort after being carried for a long time， Also you can put it in the suitcase， which can be carried it out when you on travel br Upgrade Larger Capacity- We have upgraded this newly nail polish bottle holder based on the old one， it s larger than before with more space to store nail lamp and nail drill. And there have handle strap， shoulder strap and belt for suitcase，you can carry it on hand or shoulder，belt on suitcase when on travel. With this bag， you almost can store all the manicure tools you need and keep them organized br Widely Usage - There are many small partitions design that not only can store more different manicure tools， but also can be used to store makeups and tools， it can hold a lot of makeup brush， lipsticks， and its also suit for to store essential oil bottles， and the inside transparent grid design help you to find your tools more quickly