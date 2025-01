RooTrimmer Black 120-Pack 2.7 Square Plastic Nursery Pots 3 Deep Succulent【2025年の人気アイテム】

商品コメント

120 pcs Square Plants Seedling Nursery Pots Black Color, New material, good quality surface and smooth inner, fresh new plastic material.br2.7x 3(D*H) ,Sturdy enought to hold soil. For seeds starting, germination and propagation. Our store has a 24 cell square pot carry trays. Find it on our store.brThick and Sturdy Plastic Black Nursery Flower Succulent Decoration Pots. Square Seedling Pots has good drainage holes, allows roots to absorb water through the holes.brThis square nursery pot is good quality one,7cm 2.7 inches is good size for small pots garden indoor/outdoor nursery.brThis plastic pot is sturdy, not soft, can be repeat use for many times. The surface of the plastic is not very shinny, hand touch is better than bright surface ones.