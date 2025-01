犬 首輪 |18 Pieces Adjustable Dog Collar 9 Colors Nylon Pet Collar Soft Neopre【カレンダー 2025の人気アイテム】

商品コメント

Assorted Colors: you will get a total of 18 nylon dog collars in 9 different colors, namely blue, black, red, green, pink, brown, lake blue, earthy yellow, and silver gray, sufficient quantity can easily satisfy your pet dogs daily wear and replacement needs

Quick Snap Buckle: each dog collar medium size comes with a snap buckle, allowing you to install and remove the dog effortlessly, each measures approx. 0.75 inch in width, and about 14-20 inches in length

Quality Material: the material of the cloth adopts quality nylon with padded neoprene, which is soft and tear resistant, light yet sturdy, not easy to break or fade, and the buckle of this adjustable dog collar is made of reliable ABC plastic to ensure durability

Multiple Purposes: these dog collars for medium dogs not only can be applied indoors when playing with the dog, but also can also be applied outdoors to buckle the rope for safety when walking outside with your lovely dog

Ideal Gift for Pet Owners: you can give these collars for medium dogs to your family members, relatives, friends, colleagues, and neighbors who keep dogs at home, to bring them convenience and enhance your relationships