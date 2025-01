Dearfoams Womens Olive Memory Foam Sweatshirt Clog Slipper， Light Heather【コストコ お買い得】

商品コメント

SLIP-ON DESIGN: Dearfoams Women’s Olive Sweatshirt Clog is perfect to slide on when you are looking for some extra comfort for your well-deserving feet. Imagine sliding your feet into your favorite sweatshirt - these slippers are sure to be your new favorite!

INDOOR/OUTDOOR OUTSOLE: The easy on/off design paired with an indoor/outdoor outsole make these slippers perfect to slide on for every day wear, whether you are running errands or lounging at home.

BREATHABLE & ABSORBENT MATERIALS: Plush slippers made with a soft and breathable terry lining keeps your feet dry and comfortable. Plus, these slippers are machine washable to extend the life of your new favorite slippers!

MEMORY FOAM INSOLE: Each slipper is fitted with a multi-density cushioned insole with gel-infused memory foam for a cloud-like feeling on your feet. Plus, increased heel and arch cushioning adds extra comfort for the ultimate in lounging style. Your feet are sure to thank you for the extra-furry lining and cloudlike memory foam cushioning.

CHOOSE YOUR SIZE & COLOR: Available in Light Heather Grey, Navy and Pale Mauve, these cozy slippers feature inclusive ladies’ sizing from 5-12. Small fits 5-6, Medium fits 7-8, Large fits 9-10, and X-Large fits 11-12.