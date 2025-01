NUUSOL Unisex Cascade Flip Flop NonSlip Comfort Sandal for Active Lifestyl【年末の贈り物】

商品コメント

MADE IN THE USA NUUSOL is a family operated company dedicated to manufacturing all of its products in the USA. Founded on traditional American values you can count on NUUSOL to deliver high quality craftsmanship and customerfirst service.

DESIGNED FOR COMFORT With a textured footbed for cooling air flow and a flexible toe post you can barely feel NUUSOL’s Cascade Flip Flops delivers all day comfort. These slipresistant sandals promote good posture thanks to their arch support and deep heel cup.

POWERED BY EVASOL NUUSOL Cascade Flip Flops are Powered by EVASOL a lightweight soft and supportive foam that forms to the shape of your foot. The more you wear them the more comfortable they become. The material doesn’t absorb moisture dirt or odors and is even machinewashable.

IDEAL FOR DAILY WEAR No matter where youre going or what youre up to the comfortable and stylish Cascade Flip Flop is a perfect companion. These waterproof sandals with a perfect balance of cushion and rebound are ideal for your next trip to the lake walking around town or just giving your feet a break.

FEEL GOOD The support and cushion provided by NUUSOL footwear will make your whole body happy. If you are 1/2 size order the next size up. If you have a wide foot order 1/2 1 size up.