イヤーマフ メンズ 防寒 |JaGely 24 Pieces Winter Ear Muffs Bulk for Unisex Multicolor【年末の贈り物】

商品コメント

What Youll Receive: the package includes 24 pieces of wrap around ear muffs in 4 colors, mainly coming in black, gray, navy blue and brown, 6 pieces for each color, enough and assorted to meet your daily use and replacement needs

Fleece Material: the earmuff wrap is made of polyester on the surface and soft fleece on the inside, with fine inner shaping wire for being firmly fixed behind your head, not easy to fall off; It is windproof, to keep you warm and comfortable in cold temperature

Widely Applicable: these winter ear muffs for men are suitable for skiing, snowboarding, running, biking, skating, jogging and other outdoor winter activities, without messing up your hairstyle, so you can maintain a nice and stylish look

Fit Your Head Well: the men ear muffs feature one size, which is an ideal choice for most men and teen boys; They are lightweight, and will not cause a burden on you, giving you a nice experience

Easy to Carry: the earmuffs for men winter can be folded into a small size, easy to store in your backpack for carrying; This design is convenient for you to take off and store in a warm room, and use at will in a cold outdoor