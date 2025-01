マフラー メンズMen & Women Winter Knit Hat Beanie Long Scarf Touchscreen Gloves Se【2024年最新】

商品コメント

Premium Material: Made of soft acrylic + Polyester. Double layer design, very cozy, hand-knitted feel, skin-friendly. No itchy, warm and soft to wear. You can use 3Pcs winter beanie gloves sets separate or together as you want.

One size fit all: Beanie Hat: 21.5x23.5cm/8.04" x 9.25", Long Scarf: 199x30cm/78.34" x 11.81", Touchscreen Gloves: 12x23cm/9.05" x 4.72". We use stretchy materials so that can adapt to various head and hand. The beanies scarves gloves set adopts color block design, perfect stitching, bring you a slouchy and fashion in cold weather. The cuffs of the hat can be rolled up and down to adjust and fit the head firmly.

Sensitive Touchscreen Gloves - Equipped with upgraded touch screen conductive fabric on the thumbs, index fingers and middle fingers; You can use the smartphones, iPads, car touchscreen and other touchscreen devices normally without taking the gloves off. The patchwork on the palm offers more grip for driving or hold. The elastic cuffs of winter full-finger gloves can prevent wind from entering effectively.

Long Infinity Knit Scarf: This oversized knit infinity scarf can cover up you for different style of use. Various ways to wear it, make your own new design, around your neck single, over your head, instant hoodie, double loop, one loop, shawl, shrug, wrap and find your favorite. Must-have for cold weather self-use and a best gift for Christmas, Thanksgiving day and New Year.

Wide application hat gloves scarf set: 3 Pieces Winter set for daily party, great for outdoor sports like snowboarding, running, skating, biking, snowshoeing, skiing, hiking or any outdoor activities & travel.