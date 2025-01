Panama Jack Bangkok Toyo Suede Band Straw Hat (Natural)【コストコ お買い得】

商品コメント

CLASSIC DESIGN: Crafted out of a Bangkok toyo straw material, this Panama Jack ladies crush-able big brim sun hat is designed with a suede hat band, metal logo badge, sizing tie, inner sweatband liner, and a floppy 4 1/2" Brim for ultimate sun protection.

BEAT THE HEAT AND STAY STYLISH: Keep the sun out of your face and protect your skin from the suns harmful UVA/UVB rays under the comfort of this breathable, lightweight material. Discover the road to sun protection and adventure with Panama Jack.

FUNCTIONALITY: With its rounded crown and floppy big brim, this ladies beach hat is conveniently designed to ensure maximum comfort while on the move.

AN ESSENTIAL FOR ALL SEASONS: Escape Everyday! When youre spending your day outdoors - whether youre working in the yard, golfing, fishing, hiking or lounging on the beach - its important to keep yourself covered, and this Panama Jack Bangkok toyo sun hat for women fits the bill! Ideal for sun protection and a trendy look to match, this Panama Jack cap combines top quality, functionality and unmatched style.

AVAILABILITY: Choose from two hat colors (natural and sand) in a one size fits most hat size when escaping for your next adventure. Whether vacationing at the beach or enjoying time with friends in your own backyard, your next exotic locale is right around the corner. Be ready for each new adventure with Panama Jack.