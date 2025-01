スターウォーズ ホットウィール ダイキャスト ビークル リパブリック アタック ガンシップ / STAR WARS 2015 HOT WHEELS D【コストコ お買い得】

商品コメント

Kids will love this assortment of iconic Star Wars die-cast starships.

Flight Navigator empowers kids to “fly” their starships.

Flight Navigator doubles as a display stand so kids can show off their collection.

Collectible scale and authentic design.

Makes a great gift for kids, collectors and Star Wars fans of all ages.

Kids will love this collection of iconic Star Wars vehicles

Flight Navigator lets kids "fly" their starships

Flight Navigator doubles as a display stand so kids can show off their collection

In a collectible scale thats small enough to fit in a pocket

Makes a great gift for fans of all ages