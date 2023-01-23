『Springflower Tea Party Set for 3 4 5 6 Years Little Girls，Unicorn Gift Pret【カレンダー 2025の人気アイテム】 』はヤフオクでから03月08日 07時 08分に出品され03月08日 07時 08分に終了予定です。即決価格は7,756円に設定されています。現在444件の入札があります。決済方法はYahoo!かんたん決済に対応。栃木県からの発送料は落札者が負担します。ＰＲオプションはYahoo!かんたん決済、取りナビ(ベータ版)を利用したオークション、即買でした。
|商品名
|Springflower Tea Party Set for 3 4 5 6 Years Little Girls，Unicorn Gift Pretend Play Toy Including-Tin Tea Set & Carrying Case & Desserts，Kitchen Pretend Play Toy for Kids，32 PCS
|ブランド名
|商品コメント
|Super value tea party set:Suitable for 2-4 girls to pretend to make a role play afternoon tea party， the pretty unicorn tea set includes 1 teapot， 4 cups， 4 coasters， 4 dessert plates， 1 cake stand， 1 serving tray， 1 unicorn suitcase，16 pcs ABS plastic pretend to play dessert with varieties of cakes， donuts， cookies， etc.Eye-catching colors and unicorn elements popular with kids create a more realistic experience for pretend play activities. br Easy to carry and clean:All the kids tea sets and dessert accessories fit into the big unicorn box with firm metal handles， it is a big hit and convenience for little girls to carry everywhere and share afternoon tea with their friends. All pieces are easily cleaned with a damp cloth and air-dried after use， leaving no stains. br Durable and safe: The tea party set is made of non-toxic lightweight tin， resistant to corrosion and not easy to break.The carrying case for storing and transporting tea sets is made of laminated cardboard that is durable.Dessert accessories made of high quality plastic materials are free of BPA and lead.The fitting size and smooth edges of all accessories provide a safe guarantee for enjoyable tea time play. br Tea time play:This realistic little girl toy is designed for kitchen pretend play， which can develop kids life skills and hand-on coordination， stimulate their imagination and cultivate the cognitive abilities.It can also be used as a leisure way to enhance parent-child interaction and encourage children to socialize with their friends.Let your child learn through play br Surprise gift for princess:Perfect for outdoor picnics in summer or indoor tea party fun in cool seasons. Our unicorn tea set is ideal for birthday， Christmas， Halloween and New Years as a surprise gift for little princesses toddlers aged 3 4 5 6 years old， bringing endless joy to your children and leaving them unforgettable memories at the parties.
商品カテゴリ
JANコード/ISBNコード
0758358806651
商品コード
YS0000040437154782
落札価格7756円
444 入札履歴
終了
