『MEWOOFUN Cat Toys Interactive Whackamole Solid Wood Toys for Indoor Cats Ki【2025の人気アイテム】 』はヤフオクでから04月21日 04時 27分に出品され04月21日 04時 27分に終了予定です。
|商品名
|MEWOOFUN Cat Toys Interactive Whackamole Solid Wood Toys for Indoor Cats Kitten Catch Mice Game
|ブランド名
|商品コメント
| ?Interactive Cat ToyThis is a whackamole cat interactive toy imitating cat and mouse game arouse the curiosity of the cat let the cat enjoy it can also enhance the feelings between the pet and the owner increase the amount of exercise to promote the health of the cat.
?Multifunctional PlayThere are 5 stuffed moles at the top. Press the handle to make the moles come out of the hole and attract the cat to scratch.There are also 2 hanging balls on the side all cats are curious about the toys in the hole.The wooden handle is shaped like a cats claw and can be sprinkled with catnip not included to attract cats to play with.
?Solid Wood EcofriendlyThe whole toy is made of solid wood the edge is polished round without burr and the material is environmentally friendly and healthy safe and nontoxic. Stuffed mouse realistic appearance.The fur ball in the hole made from rabbit hair is very soft.
?Large Size Sturdy ConstructionSize 13.210.23.9 inch This product has a sturdy structure and large size which is suitable for several cats to play together.Suitable for various kinds of indoor floor carpet suitable for various kinds of house cats is your cats highquality partner.
?Gift for Cats Kitten This is the best cat toy for a cat and the owner. When youre not at home it can take your place and keep your cat entertained If you have any questions please feel fre to contact us we will provide the best aftersales service.
商品カテゴリ
商品コード
YS0000047039561329
落札価格7756円
180 入札履歴
終了
