PUPIHOM Cat Water Fountain，Spill Proof Cat Fountain Water Bowl with Smart P【コストコ お買い得】はヤフオクでから03月09日 13時 02分に出品され03月09日 13時 02分に終了予定です。即決価格は7,756円に設定されています。
|商品名
|PUPIHOM Cat Water Fountain，Spill Proof Cat Fountain Water Bowl with Smart Pump，Pet Water Dispenser for Cats， Dogs， Multiple Pets，with 3 Washable Replacement Filters，3.4L/115oz
|ブランド名
|商品コメント
| 【Ultra Large Capacity】The water fountain has a capacity of 3.4 liter， which can meet the drinking water needs of all cats and small to medium dogs for a week. Further， the large capacity makes sure that your pets get enough fresh and cool water.
【Wide Drinking Area】The drinking dispenser with the 300ml extra-large water dish is ideal for families with multiple pets. Even in the event of a sudden power outage， there is enough water to last a day.
【Noise-Free】The pet water fountain is equipped with unique water way design which reduces the sound of the water flow to less than 36 decibels， and enjoys a quiet moment with your cute pet.
【Premium Materials】The dispenser is made from high quality ABS material which is BPA free， for a more durable experience.
【Powerful Filtration】The 3-stage filtration system of the water fountain effectively removes sediment， dust， hair， odor， chlorine， heavy metals for a clean drinking experience.
【3 Flow Modes】The fountain has 3 modes namely spring， flower bubble and flower waterfall， which can be switched as per the pets needs， which will help keep your pet interested to help them drink more water.
【After Sales】With our reliable quality control， customer service and technical support， we provide you with a 6 month return policy. If you have any confusion regard to the product， please feel free to contact us.
Note: Please set the pumps water flow speed to the maximum speed， to make sure that the fountain has a good water output!
商品カテゴリ
商品コード
YS0000045438496488
落札価格7756円
876 入札履歴
終了
